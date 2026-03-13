Dubai and Saudi Arabia intercepted multiple aerial threats, with debris causing minor damage in Dubai. The incidents occur amid heightened West Asia tensions following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader and subsequent warnings from Tehran.

Dubai authorities confirmed on Friday that debris from an intercepted aerial threat caused minor damage to a building in the city centre, while Saudi Arabia reported the interception of multiple drones in various parts of the kingdom as tensions rise across West Asia.

Details of Interceptions

Officials in Dubai said fragments from a successful interception fell onto a building facade in the city centre but did not cause any injuries.

"Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported," the Dubai Media Office said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting areas across the country.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said, "Two drones were intercepted and destroyed in Al-Kharj Governorate."

The spokesperson added that two additional drones were also intercepted and destroyed in the eastern region of the country.

Earlier, the ministry had also confirmed that three drones were intercepted and destroyed in the eastern and central regions.

Authorities said no casualties or damage were reported following the interceptions.

The Saudi MoD also claimed that it shot down a hostile drone while attempting to approach the Embassies District.

Iran's Warnings Amid Regional Incidents

The incidents came as security concerns across West Asia continued to grow amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Earlier, the spokesperson for Iran's Central Headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya also issued a warning, saying any attack on the country's energy infrastructure would trigger a severe response.

"The slightest attack on Iran's energy infrastructure and ports will result in our crushing and devastating response," the spokesperson said.

"In the event of such an attack, all the oil and gas infrastructure in the region, in which the United States and its Western allies have interests, will be set on fire and destroyed," the statement added.

Attacks and Troop Movements in Iraq

Meanwhile, in Iraq, a French soldier was killed, and several others were injured in an attack in the Erbil region.

At the same time, Italy said it had begun organising the return of troops stationed at its military base in Erbil.

The Italian ANSA news agency, citing Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, reported that the withdrawal of the remaining contingent had already been planned before a missile struck the facility.

"A missile hit our base in Erbil. There are no casualties or injuries among the Italian personnel. They are all safe," Crosetto said, cited by ANSA.

Crosetto noted that Italy had already started reducing its military presence in the region due to security concerns.

According to the minister, 102 personnel have already returned to Italy, while about 40 others have been relocated to Jordan.

"A return of the current 141 was already being planned," he said, explaining that the operation was logistically complex because troops could not be flown out directly and would likely have to leave by land, probably via Turkiye.

Crosetto also confirmed that the facility in Erbil hosts several US military installations and forms part of a NATO presence in the region.

Escalation Following Khamenei's Death

The developments came as the United States and Israel have intensified their offensive campaign against Iran.

The strikes have reportedly killed more than 1,300 people and injured over 10,000 others.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Iraq and several Gulf countries that host US military assets.

Earlier, Iran's state media reported that resistance groups in western Iraq had shot down a US military refuelling aircraft.

The United States Central Command confirmed the loss of a KC-135 refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting operations, but denied that hostile fire was involved.

"Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely," the release said.

"This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM posted on X.

Tensions are raging in the gulf after joint US-Israeli military operations killed Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

Strait of Hormuz as Leverage Point

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said the country would continue to use the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage during the conflict.

"Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said.

Khamenei also said Iran had identified locations that could be targeted if the conflict continued.

"Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will be carried out if the state of war persists and in accordance with the observance of interests," he said.

However, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, later said Tehran had no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz, although it retained the right to protect security in the waterway.

"We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is our inherent right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway, and it is our right," he said.

"Iran has no choice but to exercise its inherent right to self-defence under the UN Charter and international law. Iran fully respects and remains committed to the principles of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea. However, the current situation in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, is not the result of Iran's lawful exercise of its right of self-defence," he added.

In recent days, Iran has imposed tighter restrictions on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz amid the continuing US-Israeli strikes.

Tehran has said vessels not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail through safely. (ANI)