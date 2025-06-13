Israel's attack on Iran on Friday killed the country's powerful Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami, local media reported.

"Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime's attack on the IRGC headquarters," the local Tasnim news agency reported.

Mehr news agency carried a similar report.

