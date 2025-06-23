The Israeli military has attacked six military airports in Iran using remotely piloted aircraft, destroying 15 fighter jets and helicopters. The strikes targeted key infrastructure and aimed to weaken Iran’s ability to launch air attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes on six military airports in Iran. The attacks happened across western, eastern, and central parts of Iran. These strikes were carried out using remotely piloted aircraft, also known as drones.

The IDF said it destroyed 15 Iranian fighter jets and helicopters during the operation. The airstrikes also damaged runways, fuel systems, and underground bunkers used by the Iranian military.

Key military planes and sites destroyed

According to the IDF, the drones hit several important aircraft belonging to Iran’s air force. These included F-14 and F-5 fighter jets, AH-1 attack helicopters, and even a refueling aircraft.

The targeted airports reportedly included Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, Mashhad Airport, and Dezful Airport. All these were shown in images released by the Israeli military.

Attack linked to earlier Iran missile strike

This attack by Israel came just one day after Iran fired multiple missiles at Israeli cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa. Iran launched those attacks in response to American airstrikes on three of its nuclear sites last weekend.

The Israeli military said it carried out this new operation to weaken Iran’s ability to launch air operations. The aim was to damage Iran’s air force infrastructure and reduce its ability to support future attacks.

IDF says Iranian launch sites also hit

In a statement, the IDF said its intelligence teams guided the strikes. In particular, the Israeli military said it hit missile storage and launch sites in the Kermanshah region of Iran. These sites were believed to be used to fire missiles at Israeli territory.

Israel aims to reduce Iran’s air strength

The Israeli army said the purpose of the strikes was to gain control of Iranian airspace. By damaging runways and destroying aircraft, Israel says it has made it harder for Iran to launch more air attacks.

"The IDF continues to intensify its attacks on the Iranian regime's military capabilities and will continue to work to achieve air superiority in order to maintain the security of the State of Israel," it added.

The operation also aimed to prevent Iran from supporting its air force missions against Israel in the future.