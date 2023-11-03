Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report

Russia's condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on Syria and its warning about the risk of regional escalation are notable aspects of this evolving situation. Tensions between Russia and Israel have grown, particularly since Israel's support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

In a significant development, it has been reported that Russia's Wagner Group is supplying Hezbollah with an SA-22 air defense missile system. This missile system potentially provides Hezbollah with a means to defend against Israeli airstrikes, including the capability to target Israeli warplanes like the F16 and F35, as well as ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

The delivery of this air defense system to Lebanon has not yet occurred, leaving open the question of whether it might be transported to Gaza to assist Hamas. This development raises concerns about the evolving dynamics in the region and the potential implications for regional security.

500 km of tunnels, but no bomb shelters! Hamas openly admits lives of Gazans mean nothing to them (WATCH)

The SA-22, also known as the Pantsir, is a state-of-the-art, short-range, truck-mounted air defense system capable of intercepting a wide range of threats, from aircraft and helicopters to UAVs, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Russia has positioned it as a counterpart to the US Patriot System and even superior to many of Russia's own air defense systems.

Several SA-22 systems have been deployed in Syria, and in the past, some were reportedly destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. Israel has a history of conducting airstrikes in Syria aimed at preventing the transfer of advanced weaponry to Hezbollah. Recent events have seen a surge in such Israeli operations as Iranian proxy groups increase their activities in Lebanon and surrounding areas.

Both Wagner and Hezbollah have a presence in Syria, where they were involved in supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the country's protracted civil war. It should be noted that this development is occurring against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions in the region, and it has the potential to further complicate the already delicate security situation.

Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

Russia's condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on Syria and its warning about the risk of regional escalation are notable aspects of this evolving situation. Tensions between Russia and Israel have grown, particularly since Israel's support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.