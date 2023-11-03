Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report

    Russia's condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on Syria and its warning about the risk of regional escalation are notable aspects of this evolving situation. Tensions between Russia and Israel have grown, particularly since Israel's support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

    Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 8:34 AM IST

    In a significant development, it has been reported that Russia's Wagner Group is supplying Hezbollah with an SA-22 air defense missile system. This missile system potentially provides Hezbollah with a means to defend against Israeli airstrikes, including the capability to target Israeli warplanes like the F16 and F35, as well as ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

    The delivery of this air defense system to Lebanon has not yet occurred, leaving open the question of whether it might be transported to Gaza to assist Hamas. This development raises concerns about the evolving dynamics in the region and the potential implications for regional security.

    500 km of tunnels, but no bomb shelters! Hamas openly admits lives of Gazans mean nothing to them (WATCH)

    The SA-22, also known as the Pantsir, is a state-of-the-art, short-range, truck-mounted air defense system capable of intercepting a wide range of threats, from aircraft and helicopters to UAVs, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Russia has positioned it as a counterpart to the US Patriot System and even superior to many of Russia's own air defense systems.

    Several SA-22 systems have been deployed in Syria, and in the past, some were reportedly destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. Israel has a history of conducting airstrikes in Syria aimed at preventing the transfer of advanced weaponry to Hezbollah. Recent events have seen a surge in such Israeli operations as Iranian proxy groups increase their activities in Lebanon and surrounding areas.

    Both Wagner and Hezbollah have a presence in Syria, where they were involved in supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the country's protracted civil war. It should be noted that this development is occurring against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions in the region, and it has the potential to further complicate the already delicate security situation.

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Russia's condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on Syria and its warning about the risk of regional escalation are notable aspects of this evolving situation. Tensions between Russia and Israel have grown, particularly since Israel's support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Ons Jabeur's emotional promise: Donating WTA finals prize money to Palestinians (WATCH) osf

    Ons Jabeur's emotional promise: Donating WTA finals prize money to Palestinians (WATCH)

    500 km of tunnels, but no bomb shelters Hamas openly admits lives of Gazans mean nothing to them (WATCH) snt

    500 km of tunnels, but no bomb shelters! Hamas openly admits lives of Gazans mean nothing to them (WATCH)

    Virat Video: Man stuffing live worms inside momos in China leaves internet disgusted (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Man stuffing live worms inside momos in China leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Israel foils 'Avatars' network targeting soldiers for information extraction amid war against Hamas (WATCH) snt

    Israel foils 'Avatars' network targeting soldiers for information extraction amid war against Hamas (WATCH)

    UAE: IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus to start in January; More top Indian Universities to follow anr

    UAE: IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus to start in January; More top Indian Universities to follow

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; orange alert in Idukki district rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; orange alert in Idukki district

    Academy award winner Guneet Monga shares glimpses of her first Karwa Chauth in-between film screenings [WATCH] ATG

    Academy award winner Guneet Monga shares glimpses of her first Karwa Chauth in-between film screenings [WATCH]

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner boss-lady vibes; reveals her love for chocolate brownie ATG

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner boss-lady vibes; reveals her love for chocolate brownie

    Kerala News Live 03 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts

    National Sandwich Day: Interesting facts about the sub RKK

    National Sandwich Day: Interesting facts about the sub

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon