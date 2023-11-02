Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    500 km of tunnels, but no bomb shelters! Hamas openly admits lives of Gazans mean nothing to them (WATCH)

    In a video shared by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on X, senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk states, "Everybody knows 75 percent of the people in the Gaza Strip are refugees, and it is the responsibility of the United Nations to protect them."

    500 km of tunnels, but no bomb shelters Hamas openly admits lives of Gazans mean nothing to them (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 9:28 PM IST

    In the volatile region of the Middle East, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has been marked by a concerning trend: Hamas's prioritization of its own preservation over the safety and well-being of Gazan civilians. This fact was brought to light by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday and statement from a Hamas official himself.

    Hamas, the Palestinian militant organization that governs the Gaza Strip, has been widely criticized for its actions during the conflicts with Israel. One of the most alarming revelations is its extensive network of underground tunnels, which serve a dual purpose: to protect its own operatives and leaders while actively endangering the lives of Gazan civilians.

    Also read: Inside Hamas' tunnels in Gaza: Viral videos reveal underground challenge for Israeli forces (WATCH)

    The IDF has exposed the true intentions behind these tunnels. Rather than using them as bomb shelters to safeguard civilians during Israeli airstrikes, Hamas has constructed them primarily to shield its fighters from aerial attacks. These tunnels have been used as launch sites for rocket attacks on Israeli cities and military positions, putting the lives of both Israelis and Gazans at risk.

    In a video shared by IDF on X, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, underscores this stark prioritization of self-interest over the safety of civilians. When asked why Hamas built 500 km of tunnels, but no built bomb shelters for Gazan civilians, Marzouk responded that these tunnels were meant to protect Hamas from aerial threats.

    "These tunnels are meant to protect us (Hamas) from the airplanes. We are fighting from inside the tunnels. Everybody knows 75 percent of the people in the Gaza Strip are refugees, and it is the responsibility of the United Nations to protect them," he said.

    Also read: Annihilation of Israel is Hamas' ultimate goal; vows to repeat October 7 massacre multiple times (WATCH)

    This admission raises serious questions about Hamas's regard for the lives of the people it purports to represent. The IDF has repeatedly pointed out that Hamas routinely places its terrorist infrastructure, including tunnels and rocket launchers, under densely populated civilian areas such as schools, mosques, and hospitals. This practice not only endangers the lives of innocent Gazans but also deliberately puts them in harm's way. It is a strategic choice that should not be ignored.

    The implications of Hamas's actions are troubling. It underscores a dangerous willingness to exploit the presence of civilians in Gaza as human shields for its operations. This disregard for human life, particularly in such a densely populated area, is deeply concerning and has been widely condemned by the international community.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 9:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Video: Man stuffing live worms inside momos in China leaves internet disgusted (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Man stuffing live worms inside momos in China leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Israel foils 'Avatars' network targeting soldiers for information extraction amid war against Hamas (WATCH) snt

    Israel foils 'Avatars' network targeting soldiers for information extraction amid war against Hamas (WATCH)

    UAE: IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus to start in January; More top Indian Universities to follow anr

    UAE: IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus to start in January; More top Indian Universities to follow

    Israel intelligence-led war against Hamas: 12,000 targets destroyed, 1,200 terrorists killed in Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Israel's intelligence-led war against Hamas: 12,000 targets destroyed, 1,200 terrorists killed in Gaza (WATCH)

    Pakistan next general elections will be held on February 11 ECP tells Supreme Court gcw

    Pakistan's next general elections will be held on February 11: ECP tells Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Highest Wicket Takers for India in World Cup history avv

    Highest Wicket Takers for India in World Cup history

    cricket Top 5 biggest margins of defeat in ICC World Cup history osf

    Top 5 biggest margins of defeat in ICC World Cup history

    Goosebumps Vande Mataram reverberates in Wankhede Stadium after India crush SL in WC clash (WATCH) snt

    Goosebumps! Vande Mataram reverberates in Wankhede Stadium after India crush SL in WC clash (WATCH)

    cricket Top 5 lowest team totals in World Cup history osf

    Top 5 lowest team totals in World Cup history

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers rattle Sri Lankan team to a record defeat, Shami picks five wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers rattle Sri Lankan team to a record defeat, Shami picks five wickets

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon