Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has released a video showing their soldiers taking action against Hamas fighters during a ground rescue mission in Gaza. The operation involved engaging with gunmen who were firing anti-tank missiles, detonating explosives, and throwing grenades in northern Gaza. The IDF used artillery, tanks, helicopter airstrikes, and naval missile strikes to neutralize these threats, resulting in the elimination of dozens of terrorists. The operation also targeted Hamas terror-related facilities, including weapons manufacturing and storage sites, anti-tank missile launch points, and UAV launch sites.