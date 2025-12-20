The interim government condemned the killing and promised legal action. The incident has heightened concerns about minority safety amid wider national unrest, prompting calls from human rights groups for stronger protection.

Bangladesh authorities have arrested seven individuals in connection with the brutal lynching and killing of a Hindu man in Mymensingh district, officials said on Saturday. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-14) carried out coordinated operations at multiple locations, detaining suspects identified as Md. Limon Sarkar, Md. Tarek Hossain, Md. Manik Mia, Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon, according to a statement from Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on social media.

The victim, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker and follower of Sanatan Dharma, was reportedly attacked by a mob in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh on Thursday night after allegations that he had made derogatory remarks about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. Eyewitness and police accounts indicate Das was beaten to death, his body tied to a tree, and then set on fire, before police recovered the remains and sent them for autopsy.

The interim government strongly condemned the lynching, calling it a “heinous crime” and asserting that mob violence has no place in the new Bangladesh, with promises that those responsible will face legal action.

The incident has drawn widespread attention amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, where tensions have been heightened following the recent death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, leading to protests and violent clashes in several cities. Human rights groups and community leaders have raised concerns over rising attacks on minority communities, urging stronger safeguards and accountability.