Israeli opposition parties have unified to nominate Gadi Eisenkot for Prime Minister, seeking a swift power transition after recent elections to form the 38th government and prevent further political deadlock within the new Knesset.

Opposition Bloc Aligns Behind Eisenkot

Leaders of Israel's "Change and Repair" opposition parties have formally allied behind Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot as their candidate for Prime Minister, agreeing to recommend him to President Isaac Herzog to form the country's 38th government and manoeuvre an immediate transition of power. Following a summit in Herzliya, the heads of the Change bloc released a joint statement declaring their unified strategy to leverage the new parliamentary majority in the 26th Knesset to replace what they termed the "7/10 government" led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting brought together Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and his party's number two Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, the Times of Israel reported.

In a statement posted by Eisenkot detailing the agreement, the coalition leaders emphasised their commitment to acting swiftly once the mandate is assigned "In accordance with the agreement of the heads of the parties, all the parties will recommend to the President of the State MK from the Yesh! Party Gadi Eisenkot, to receive the first mandate to form the government, with the aim of establishing a government as quickly as possible and preventing Israel from being dragged into additional elections," the statement shared by Eisenkot on X read.

Principles of the Proposed Government

The alliance framed the election outcomes as a clear mandate from the electorate for a fundamental shift in leadership, promising to establish a "Zionist government" based on four key national principles established by Eisenkot. "In the meeting, the heads of the parties emphasised their full commitment to realising the decision of Israeli citizens, who voted clearly and decisively in favour of change and against the continuation of the current government's term—the government of October 7," the joint statement read. "The heads of the parties coordinated plans and moves to realise the parliamentary majority, immediately—in the first days of the Knesset."

The coalition leaders also condemned efforts by the incumbent leadership to challenge the election returns, pointing directly to attacks on election authorities. "The heads of the parties discussed the dangerous and outrageous delegitimisation campaign that Likud and Netanyahu are carrying out against the election results and the Central Elections Committee, and expressed their unwavering commitment to protecting the election results and the democratic process," the statement affirmed. With party negotiation teams instructed to immediately outline the new government's basic lines and agreements, the Change bloc confirmed that ongoing coordination will continue through the swearing-in of the new government.

Negotiations and Political Friction

In another political development, Democrats chairman Yair Golan met Joint List leaders Yousef Jabareen and Ahmad Tibi in the morning for the first time since last week's election, according to a statement from the Democrats party. The three leaders discussed "coordination between the factions and the steps needed to use their parliamentary majority to replace" Netanyahu's government, the party said. The discussions also covered "key issues affecting the Arab public and the need to advance practical solutions". "The sides agreed to continue coordinating ahead of the next political moves, with the aim of forming a 'change government'," the Democratic Party said.

Golan has openly backed cooperation with Arab parties to form a government and has said they could join a future coalition. He is the only leader in the four-party Jewish-led opposition bloc to publicly support that approach. However, other opposition bloc leaders have ruled out sitting with Arab parties. Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman has also rejected a minority government that relies on their support, according to The Times of Israel. Taking to social media platform X, Lieberman stated, "We must prevent additional elections. In the political situation that has emerged, there is sufficient room for manoeuvre, and with proper navigation, it is possible to swiftly establish a functioning and stable government without Ra'am and the Joint List."

Adding to the post-election friction, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday (local time) that he was open to forming a broad national government but ruled out an administration dependent on Arab-led parties. In a post on X, he declared that the Israeli public does not want a government relying on Ra'am and the Joint List, parties he accused of supporting terrorism and rejecting the existence of the Jewish state. Claiming a mandate from the Jewish public after his Likud party emerged as the largest, Netanyahu maintained that his hand had been extended from day one to form a broad government with natural partners and any party willing to join without supporting terrorism, prompting opposition parties to intensify their own efforts to forge an alternative.

This friction unfolds against an election outcome in which the broader opposition bloc secured 67 seats against 53 for the incumbent coalition in the 120-member Knesset, though the opposition still faces formidable challenges in forming a government without relying on Arab-led parties. As President Isaac Herzog urges political leaders to show flexibility and find solutions to prevent another election, he is scheduled to receive the official election results on November 4 before beginning consultations with representatives of political factions, ahead of the newly elected Knesset being sworn in on November 10.