Israel military files charges against five soldiers for brutal torture of Palestinian detainee

The Israeli military has charged five reservist soldiers for severely abusing a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention facility in July 2024.

Israel military files charges against five soldiers for brutal torture of Palestinian detainee dmn
Jerusalem, Undefined: The Israeli military said Wednesday it had filed charges against five reservist soldiers for abusing a Palestinian detainee in July last year.

"Today, the military prosecution has filed an indictment against five reservist soldiers under the charges of causing severe injury and abuse under aggravating circumstances... against a security detainee held in the Sde Teiman detention facility," it said in a statement, referring to a site used to hold Gazans since the war began.

"The indictment charges the accused with acting against the detainee with severe violence, including stabbing the detainee's bottom with a sharp object, which had penetrated near the detainee's rectum," the statement said.

It added "the acts of violence have caused severe physical injury to the detainee, including cracked ribs, a punctured lung and an inner rectal tear".

It said the incident took place on July 5, 2024, following an instruction to conduct a search of the detainee during which he was "blindfolded, and cuffed at the hands and ankles".

The detention centre near the Israeli border with Gaza was created to hold detainees from the Palestinian territory early in Israel's war with Hamas, sparked by the militant group's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack.

Earlier this month, an Israeli military court sentenced a soldier to seven months in prison after he admitted to "severely abusing" Palestinians at the same detention facility.

