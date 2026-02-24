Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar stated Israel is ready to defend itself against Iran's threats, hoping for diplomatic success but remaining vigilant. Meanwhile, India has advised its nationals to leave Iran amid ongoing anti-government protests.

Israel Prepared to Defend Itself Against Iran

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that Israel is prepared to defend their country if the need arises. Azar, in a conversation with ANI, noted that Israel is closely monitoring Iran's activities, citing threats to its existence and Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Azar stated that Israel has countered these threats in the past two years and hopes ongoing US-Iran negotiations succeed, leading Iran to abandon its aggressive policies. He warned that if diplomacy fails, Israel remains vigilant and prepared to defend itselfm adding that the situation is volatile, and Israel will continue to prioritise its security.

"Well, we have been, as you know, watching Iran closely because Iran has been threatening our country with elimination. They were trying to actually produce the weapons to annihilate us, like nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles, and they were helping proxies in our region, the terrorist organisations that were attacking uh us as well. We have dealt with that in the last two years. And now there is a negotiation going on with the United States. We hope the negotiation works and that finally Iran will stop pursuing this policy of trying to exterminate us and will stop pursuing building weapons of mass destruction to do that. So if the diplomacy works, Iran will change course. And if it's not, think that the situation will continue to be volatile. But Israel is very alert and will continue to be ready to defend ourselves at any moment," he said.

India Issues Advisory Amid Protests in Iran

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Iran on Monday issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave Iran through available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving situation and ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.

In an official statement, the Embassy said the advisory is in continuation of the government's earlier notice issued on January 5, 2026, and reiterated on January 14, 2026. "In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the statement read.

pic.twitter.com/hVDwTTdhja — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) February 23, 2026

The Embassy further reiterated that all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, remain in close contact with the Indian Embassy, and regularly monitor local media for updates.

This comes after thousands of Iranian students staged anti-government protests at universities in Tehran and other cities for a second consecutive day, on Sunday, as campuses reopened a month after deadly nationwide unrest, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)