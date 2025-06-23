The IDF assesses that numerous IRGC soldiers were killed in the strikes in Tehran.

Dozens to hundreds of Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) members were killed in the Israeli strike in Tehran. According to reports, the sources stated that the objective of the operation was to maximize targets and send a message that if the war does not move toward conclusion, the price Iran will pay will be much heavier.

At least nine members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed Sunday in Israeli attacks on central Iran, local media reported, as fighting between the two foes continued.

"Following the aggression of the barbaric Zionist regime and its mercenaries against two military centres in Yazd city, seven Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel and two conscripts were martyred," the Tasnim news agency reported, quoting an IRGC statement.

Others were injured in the attack, it added. The Fars news agency had earlier said Israeli strikes targeted two military sites in Yazd.

Israel launched another airstrike on Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility, south of Tehran, according to Iranian state media on Monday. Tasnim News Agency reportedly quoted a spokesperson from Qom province’s crisis management authority confirming the strike, saying, “The aggressor attacked the Fordow nuclear site again.”

According to reports, during the past hour, Israel attacked and destroyed several Basij (riot police) buildings in Tehran without early warning, killing over a hundred Basij members in these buildings. Israel is reportedly focused mainly on assisting Iranians to rise up.

Attack on nuclear site Fordow

The Fordow site is one of Iran’s most secure nuclear enrichment facilities, built deep underground to protect it from airstrikes.

This reported attack comes just a day after the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, as part of Operation Midnight Hammer.

Tensions in the region have spiked following these military operations, with Iran launching missile strikes on Israel in response.