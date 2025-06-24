Israeli intelligence operatives reportedly placed dozens of ominous phone calls to top Iranian generals earlier this month, warning them to “escape” with their families or face certain death.

Israeli intelligence operatives reportedly placed dozens of ominous phone calls to top Iranian generals earlier this month, warning them to “escape” with their families or face certain death.

A chilling audio call – one of at least 20 made to top regime officials – was placed hours after Israel commenced strikes on Iran as part of Operation Rising Lion on June 13, that killed high-ranking Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists. According to three individuals familiar with the operation, The Washington Post obtained an audio recording and transcript of one such call made to a senior Iranian general on that day, the report said.

What viral audio revealed

Scroll to load tweet…

Full transcription:

Israeli operative: "Hello, commander."

Iranian general: "Hello?"

Israeli operative: "Salam Alaykum"

Iranian general: "Hello?"

Israeli operative: "Can you hear me?"

“I’ll explain to you, listen carefully. I’m calling from a country that two hours ago sent Bagheri, Salami, Shamkhani, one by one, to hell.”

"I'm suggesting something for you"

“I can advise you now, you have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you’re on our list right now.”

“We’re closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head. May God protect you.”

Iranian general: "Well you didn't say"

Israeli operative: "I told you, brother, I explained it clearly just now"

Iranian general: "You said what?"

Israeli operative: "I gave you a reprieve."

Iranian general: "What should i do?"

Israeli operative: "You have 12 hours to make a video saying we have walked away from this government, and we are unwilling to sacrifice our lives for people who destroyed our country for 46 years. They only killed, stole, took. They only cut the children of this country into pieces."

Iranian general: “How should I send it to you?”

Israeli operative: “I will send you a Telegram ID. Send it.”

Iranian general: "say it, say it"

Israeli operative: "I'll send it to you. I'll SMS it now"

Iranian general: "Where will you SMS it?"

Israeli operative: "We have your number. Look, we have everything on you. It seems you haven't understood"

"It's clear you don't even understand where you are right now"

"I'm telling you we hit all your leaders, (they) went into the air, we turned them into powder. "

"I'm calling to give you a proposal to save your wife and child. You wretch are you confused?"

Iranian general: "Well I'm saying how should I send it to you?"

Israeli operative: "I'm saying I'll send it to you."

Operation Rising Lion

Operation “Rising Lion” reportedly involved dormant spy networks, hidden weapons stockpiles, and covert assets embedded deep within Iranian territory.

Among those eliminated were General Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s military chief of staff; and Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, a leading nuclear scientist.

“The second-tier leadership that is supposed to inherit the positions and now fill in the places of those who have been eliminated, they are terrified,” one source revealed. “And they are being reminded on a personal level about what happened to the successor of Nasrallah and the successors of Hezbollah commanders who were eliminated, as well.”

The US launched its own ferocious offensive days later. B-2 stealth bombers and submarines targeted nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, deploying 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk cruise missiles. According to Pentagon officials, the strikes dealt devastating blows to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.