Missiles fired from Iran triggered sirens across northern and central Israel, marking the first violation of the new ceasefire. IDF confirmed incoming threats and urged residents to take shelter as the situation remains tense.

Missile sirens sound after Iran breaks ceasefire Sirens were heard across northern and central Israel on Tuesday, shortly after Iran launched missiles into Israeli territory. This marks the first reported violation of the newly declared ceasefire between the two countries.

However, Iran has denied the ceasefire violation charges by Israel and issued fresh warning to respond if attacked.

IDF says Iran fired missiles

Scroll to load tweet…

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it detected incoming missiles fired from Iran. Residents in the north and centre of the country were urged to follow Home Front Command instructions and move to bomb shelters or bunkers for safety.

Scroll to load tweet…

In an official update, the Israeli army said, "A short time ago, alerts were activated in the north of the country following the discovery of missiles launched from Iran into the territory of the State of Israel. The public is asked to obey the Home Front Command's instructions. At this time, the Air Force is working to intercept and attack wherever necessary to eliminate the threat. The defense is not hermetic, and therefore the Home Front Command's instructions must continue to be followed."

Israeli Air Force units are actively responding to the threat. Some interceptions have been reported, but officials warned that not all missiles can be stopped.

Israel warns Iran of retaliation

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military will 'respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in Tehran'.

Iran denies 'allegations'

Iran however denied Israel's allegations of ceasefire violation, according to Iranian television.

Scroll to load tweet…

Issuing fresh warning, Iran's Supreme National Security Council has threatened, “Any new attack against us will be met with a crushing response.”

As per Iranian television, the NSC said, "Our forces will keep their finger on the trigger to respond to any further act of aggression."

Ceasefire was announced just hours earlier

Earlier today, Israel said it had agreed to a 'bilateral ceasefire' with Iran after 12 days of war. The deal was proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that all objectives of Operation 'Rising Lion' had been met. According to the Israeli government, the operation neutralised a 'dual existential threat: nuclear and ballistic'.

In its statement, Israel thanked the United States for its help in achieving the ceasefire and warned that it would respond strongly to any violations.

US confirms ceasefire and urges restraint

Confirming the ceasefire, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

He said the ceasefire would be phased:

Iran was to halt all operations first, starting around 0400 GMT Tuesday.

Israel was to follow with a pause 12 hours later.

Just hours after the ceasefire took effect, however, missiles from Iran triggered sirens in Israel, raising fears of renewed fighting.

Operation 'Rising Lion' achieved: IDF

Brigadier General Effie Defrin, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), briefed the public following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran earlier. He confirmed that, as per the directive from Israel’s political leadership, the ceasefire officially came into effect earlier this morning.

BG Defrin stated that the IDF had fully achieved the objectives of Operation ‘Rising Lion’, which targeted Iran’s military and weapons development infrastructure. However, he made it clear that the army remains on high alert and ready to act forcefully against any violations of the ceasefire.

Public urged to stay alert and indoors

Following the missile launches, Israeli authorities told people in affected areas to immediately move to protected spaces.

Home Front Command instructions remain in force, as the risk of more missile strikes remains high. The IDF has not yet confirmed the number of missiles fired or whether there were any injuries or damage.

