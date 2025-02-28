Israel freed 1,778 Palestinians in exchange for 33 hostages since Jan 19 as ceasefire first stage end

Israel authorities released 643 imprisoned Palestinian terrorists as part of the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli Prison Service confirmed on Thursday.

Feb 28, 2025

Since January 19, Israel has freed 1,778 Palestinians in exchange for 33 hostages.

The completion of Wednesday night's exchange marks the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. The fate of the remaining 59 hostages is to be determined by negotiations.

Critics say the phased approach condemns them to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel's war gains.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

Of the 59 remaining hostages, 32 are believed to be dead. 

