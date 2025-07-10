Thirty-one workers trapped hundreds of feet underground after a tunnel collapse in Wilmington, Los Angeles, were successfully rescued.

What began as a regular shift for over two dozen tunnel workers in Wilmington, a suburb of Los Angeles, turned into a terrifying ordeal on Wednesday night, when a portion of a massive underground tunnel suddenly collapsed — trapping many of them hundreds of feet below the surface.

Thankfully, after a tense few hours and an extraordinary rescue operation, all 31 workers were brought to safety, one group at a time, using cranes. No injuries have been reported.

"We knew they were down there – and we were getting them out"

More than 100 firefighters and emergency responders, including specialized Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, were mobilized by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) after the collapse was reported around 8 p.m. near the intersection of W. Lomita Boulevard and S. Figueroa Street.

In a race against time, responders navigated limited access points and complex underground terrain to reach the workers — some of whom were trapped as far as six miles from the tunnel entrance.

"This could've ended very differently," one LAFD official said at the scene. "We knew they were down there – and we were getting them out."

What they were building

The tunnel is part of a massive $630.5 million Los Angeles Effluent Outfall Tunnel project, aimed at modernizing the city’s wastewater system. Spearheaded by the Los Angeles County Sanitation District, the tunnel stretches seven miles, is 18 feet wide, and lies nearly 450 feet underground.

It is being constructed by Flatiron Dragados, a multinational firm that expected to complete tunneling this year, with final delivery slated for 2027.

Mayor Karen Bass: "Thank you to every responder"

Mayor Karen Bass praised the quick and coordinated response. "The City of Los Angeles has mobilized resources to the tunnel collapse in Wilmington," she posted on X. "More than 100 LAFD responders have been deployed, including Urban Search and Rescue teams. Thank you to all of those who are acting immediately to respond to this emergency."

Video footage from the scene showed floodlights piercing the night sky, rescue teams in full gear, and workers being lifted up from deep below — exhausted, shaken, but safe.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Officials say the incident could have been catastrophic if not for the quick actions of the trapped workers and the specialized crews above.

For the families of the 31 workers, the night was filled with anxiety — and ultimately, relief. One responder summed it up simply, "We trained for days like this. Tonight, it mattered."