Israel confirmed it had eliminated the head of a Hamas Nukhba Force terror cell who participated in the October 7 massacre as well as a hostage release "ceremony," in February, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"As part of his role in the terrorist organization, Asafah participated in the cynical hostage release ceremony of the returning Israeli hostages Eliyahu Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy," the army said.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.