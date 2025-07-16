Israel bombed Syria’s army HQ in Damascus after warning the regime to leave Druze civilians alone in Sweida. A TV anchor’s stunned reaction during a live broadcast of the strike quickly went viral.

Israel carried out major airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria's military headquarters. The strike came shortly after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Syrian regime to 'leave the Druze in Sweida alone' or face consequences.

The strike was captured live on Syrian state TV, with footage showing a stunned anchor reacting as the sound of the blast echoed on air. That clip quickly went viral.

Why did Israel launch the airstrike?

The attack was triggered by sectarian violence in Sweida province, where Syrian forces reportedly sided with Bedouin tribes in violent clashes against the Druze minority. Israel accused Syria of breaking a ceasefire and violently targeting Druze civilians.

"Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria," said Defence Minister Katz. "If the message is not understood, we will raise the level of responses," he added.

Following the warning, Israeli fighter jets bombed the entrance to Syria's Ministry of Defence HQ in Damascus, along with the presidential palace and other key buildings.

Syria's state media confirmed the strike, saying two people were injured, but did not provide many details.

What's happening in Sweida?

Sweida is a Druze-majority area in southern Syria. It has seen intense violence since Sunday, with over 248 people killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reports AFP. Among the dead are:

92 Druze, including 28 civilians

138 Syrian security forces

18 Bedouin fighters

The violence reportedly began after a Druze merchant was kidnapped, leading to tit-for-tat abductions and armed clashes.

Witnesses claim Syrian government forces, instead of keeping peace, sided with Bedouin groups, launching attacks on Druze fighters and civilians.

One news site, Suwayda 24, reported heavy shelling and mortar fire across the region, with many areas engulfed in smoke.

Israel's stance and troop movement

Israel has said it will not allow any military presence of Syria’s Islamist-led government near its Golan Heights border. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that extra Israeli troops are now being deployed to the border.

"Southern Syria must be completely demilitarised," he warned in a February statement.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, head of the Druze community in Israel, called the situation 'an existential battle' for Druze across the region.

Far from peace, closer to chaos

The violence in Sweida marks the worst sectarian clashes in Syria this year. And with Israel now entering the picture, the crisis is getting deeper.

Although Israel claims it is protecting the Druze, critics say it may also be using the situation to push Syrian forces away from its borders.

Inside Syria, the government says its troops are only responding to attacks by 'outlaw groups'. But Druze leaders and independent reports tell a different story, one of betrayal and bloodshed.

For now, the people of Sweida are caught between two fires, their own government and rising regional tensions.