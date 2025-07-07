Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Tucker Carlson that Israel, backed by the US, tried to assassinate him during a meeting. He said he survived due to intelligence alerts and credited God’s will for his survival.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has claimed that Israel, with support from the United States, tried to assassinate him during a meeting. In a high-profile interview with American political commentator Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian said the plot failed and that he is not afraid of dying for his country.

The explosive interview, released by Carlson, focused on many sensitive issues involving Iran, including nuclear talks, diplomacy, and US-Iran tensions. But the Iranian president’s statement about an alleged assassination attempt by Israel was surprising for many amid Israel-Iran conflict.

'Yes, they did try and they failed', says Pezeshkian

When asked directly if the Israeli government had tried to assassinate him, President Pezeshkian replied, "Yes, they did try and they acted accordingly but they failed."

He said the attempt took place during a meeting where Iranian officials were discussing future plans. According to him, Israel, with help from US intelligence, tried to bomb the area where the meeting was taking place.

Iran says intelligence helped avoid attack

Pezeshkian credited Iranian intelligence for uncovering the plan in time. "Thanks to intelligence by the spies that they had, they tried to bombard the area," he said. However, he did not give specific details about when or where the incident occurred.

The President added that he believed his survival was due to divine will.

“As a true believer, I believe that it is in the hands of God almighty when a person will die or not die,” he said.

"I am not afraid of martyrdom"

Despite the danger, President Pezeshkian said he was not afraid to sacrifice himself for his country.

“I am not afraid of sacrificing myself in defence of my country,” he said.

He questioned whether violence and bloodshed would ever lead to lasting peace in the region.

“Will more bloodshed and killing bring peace to the region?” he asked.

Tucker Carlson's interview with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

Tucker Carlson, known for his critical views on US foreign policy, released the interview online, noting that it may attract criticism, as per New York Post. He explained that he conducted the interview because the US and Iran were nearly at war just ten days ago.

“Our view is that American citizens have the right to all the information they can gather about matters that affect them,” Carlson said.