Calling US President Donald Trump the "President of peace", the Israeli Parliament today announced that it will rally support across the world to submit Trump's candidacy for a Nobel Peace Prize next year.

“There is no one more deserving for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said, adding he will work together with US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to urge leaders worldwide to nominate President Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

