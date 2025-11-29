India dispatched another IAF IL-76 to Sri Lanka with 9 tons of relief material and 80 NDRF personnel under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Cyclone Ditwah relief efforts. EAM S Jaishankar confirmed the total aid delivered has reached 27 tons.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that another Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76 has reached Colombo as part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, at a time when the island nation is dealing with the escalating fallout of Cyclone Ditwah.

Sharing the update on X, Jaishankar noted that the aircraft arrived with "9 tons relief material" and "2 Urban Search & Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel." He also wrote that "A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way!" Another @IAF_MCC IL-76 aircraft lands in Colombo with: ➡️9 Tons Relief Material ➡️2 Urban Search & Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way! 🇮🇳 🇱🇰… pic.twitter.com/1YKjb0duzg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 29, 2025

India Responds to Sri Lanka's Call for Aid

India has been sending specialised rescue teams and emergency supplies after Cyclone Ditwah triggered extensive flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka's eastern region, prompting Colombo to request urgent support. The latest deployment continues the rapid assistance sent over the past two days to strengthen relief efforts on the ground.

Multiple NDRF Teams Dispatched

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two teams consisting of 80 rescuers were dispatched early Friday on the instructions of the Central government. They took off from Hindon Air Base at 0406 hrs in an IL-76 and reached Colombo at 0810 hrs to begin coordinated rescue and relief work with Sri Lankan authorities, marking the first major mobilisation in India's assistance effort.

Along with the personnel, close to 21 tonnes of essential supplies, including tents, blankets, mattresses, dignity kits and other urgently needed material, were transported to support communities hit hardest by the cyclone. Officials said this shipment formed part of a wider Indian effort to help Sri Lanka cope with widespread flooding, infrastructure disruption and displacement.

In a separate deployment, two additional NDRF teams were flown to Colombo before sunrise on Wednesday as the cyclone's impact intensified. The 80-member group, led by P. K. Tiwary, Commandant of the 8th Battalion, travelled with four canines aboard an IL-76 at 4:06 am, carrying specialised HADR equipment including inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, communication gear, medical kits and other essential material for search, rescue and relief operations.

'Operation Sagar Bandhu' Activated

The Indian Air Force said in a late-night post on Thursday that "Operation Sagar Bandhu" was activated once the scale of destruction became evident. The IAF stated that a C-130 and an IL-76 were sent from Hindan during the night of "28/29 November 2025", transporting 21 tonnes of relief items, more than 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of specialised equipment to Colombo, forming a significant part of the initial emergency response.

The Air Force added that the consignment includes vital rations and essential stores required for immediate humanitarian assistance in the worst-affected districts. Officials said the quick mobilisation aims to reinforce Sri Lankan agencies working to stabilise affected areas and restore critical services.

New Delhi has emphasised that it "stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need," highlighting that the mission reflects India's neighbourhood-first approach as relief operations continue to scale up across the island. (ANI)