On February 6, 2026, a horrific suicide bombing tore through the Khadijatul Kubra Shia mosque in the Tarlai Kalan area on the southeastern edge of Islamabad, Pakistan, during Friday prayers, resulting in mass casualties. The death toll has risen to 36, including several critically wounded victims who later succumbed to their injuries, while scores more were injured, with many still in serious condition.

The Islamic State (IS), through its Amaq news agency, has claimed responsibility for the attack, identifying the operation as a “Fidayeen” mission carried out by a member of its Pakistan affiliate group. IS statements also allege targeting the minority Shia community for ideological reasons.

Local authorities confirmed that the attacker opened fire at security personnel at the mosque entrance and then detonated his explosives inside the complex among worshippers, striking at a time of deep religious observance.

The bombing took place amid heightened concerns about militant activity in Pakistan and coincided with a state visit by Uzbekistan’s president. Pakistan’s defence officials have hinted at cross-border militant involvement, though claims of external state support have been denied by neighbouring countries.

National leaders strongly condemned the atrocity, promising thorough investigations and justice for the victims, while funeral prayers saw a large public turnout, reflecting widespread grief and national unity against violence.