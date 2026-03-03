Debris from a drone interception caused a fire that was contained at an oil industry zone in the UAE's Fujairah Tuesday, authorities said, as Iran presses its Gulf retaliation campaign in response to US and Israeli strikes.

"Relevant authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah responded to a fire that broke out this morning in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), resulting from falling debris following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems," the Fujairah Media Office said.

“No injuries were reported, the fire was brought under control, and normal operations in the area have resumed.”

The attacks came after Iran widened its targets to include infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Qatar where the state-run energy firm suspended LNG production, sending European energy prices skyrocketing.

On Monday, a drone struck a fuel tank terminal in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, causing a fire, though operations were not impacted. An oil tanker was also hit off the coast of Oman on the same day, killing an Indian crew member in a blast in the vessel's main engine room.

The warning followed a drone strike at state oil giant Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery -- one of the region's biggest -- which forced it to halt some operations.

"It depends if this is seen as a direct attack on Aramco by the Iranian leadership or a rogue drone," the source told AFP.

Saudi Arabia would target "Iranian oil facilities if Iran mounts a concerted attack on Aramco", the source said.

