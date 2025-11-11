Social media erupted with claims that Pakistan staged the Islamabad suicide blast to divert attention from Delhi's Red Fort explosion. Users on X accused Army Chief Asim Munir of sacrificing civilians to portray Pakistan as terror victim, not sponsor

A powerful blast at Islamabad's district court on Tuesday killed at least 12 and injured more than 20. Soon after, social media erupted with claims that Pakistan staged the explosion to divert attention from the Delhi Red Fort blast. Users accused Army Chief Asim Munir of sacrificing citizens to portray Pakistan as a terror victim and avoid India’s retaliation.

Internet erupts with claims that Pakistan staged the Islamabad blast

A powerful explosion near the Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday afternoon killed at least 12 people and injured more than 20, sending shockwaves through Pakistan’s capital. Within minutes of the blast, social media platforms, especially X, lit up with angry posts accusing the Pakistani government and military of orchestrating a “false flag” operation to play the victim after the Red Fort blast in Delhi a day earlier.

Islamabad blast: Car explodes near court

The explosion occurred around 12:30 pm near the entrance of the district court in Islamabad's G-11 area. It was peak business hour, and the site was crowded with lawyers, staff, and visitors. According to police sources cited by Dawn, the blast was so powerful it could be heard up to six kilometres away.

The blast tore through several vehicles parked nearby and left charred remains scattered across the area. Many of the injured were lawyers and court employees who were present during hearings.

Videos circulating online showed flames rising from the wreckage, thick black smoke filling the air, and people running for safety. Rescue teams and security personnel reached the scene within minutes and cordoned off the area.

Authorities have not confirmed the exact cause of the explosion, though initial reports suggest it could have been a suicide attack. A senior Islamabad police officer told Dawn that an investigation is underway to determine the motive and identify the attackers.

Timing raises questions after Red Fort blast in Delhi

The Islamabad explosion came less than 24 hours after a high-intensity car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least eight people and injured several others. Indian investigators suspect that the Delhi attack was a fidayeen (suicide) strike linked to a terror module based in Faridabad, where police had seized 360 kilograms of explosive material earlier this week.

This timing triggered an immediate wave of suspicion online. Many users claimed that Pakistan deliberately staged the Islamabad blast to divert global attention from the Delhi explosion and portray itself as a target of terrorism rather than a sponsor of it.

Social media outrage: 'Pakistan playing the victim card'

Soon after news of the Islamabad blast broke, hashtags like #FalseFlag, #AsimMunir, and #IslamabadBlast began trending on X. Several users accused Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) of sacrificing innocent Pakistanis to deflect possible Indian retaliation for the Delhi blast.

One user wrote, “Dog Asim Munir sacrificed Pakistanis to free himself from India’s response. This blast came only hours after Delhi’s explosion — who are you fooling?”

Another angry post read, “The Islamabad blast is nothing but a false flag. After the Delhi Red Fort attack, Pakistan knew India would strike back. Now they want to show the world they are victims too.”

Some even alleged that the attack was carefully timed to draw sympathy from international observers. “The bomb blasts in Islamabad just a day after Delhi’s attack are very fishy. Maybe Asim Munir staged it himself knowing that India would retaliate,” one user wrote.

Another widely shared post read, “False flag by Asim Munir! After Modi’s warning to strike back, ISI and the Pakistan Army launched a managed terror attack in Islamabad. Desperate attempt to pose as victims before the world.”

Online anger spreads to Pakistanis themselves

Interestingly, many of the critical posts came not from Indian users but from Pakistani nationals themselves. Several Pakistani citizens expressed frustration with their government, accusing it of using its own people for political gain.

One Pakistani user wrote, “Every time Pakistan faces diplomatic heat, an attack happens inside our borders. Are we really that unlucky, or is someone manufacturing these crises?”

Another user commented, “Our people keep dying while the generals play their games. Asim Munir should be held accountable if this was planned.”

Observers link blast to rising TTP threat

While social media was abuzz with accusations, some analysts and security experts pointed to the growing threat of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The explosion in Islamabad occurred just hours after Pakistani forces foiled a TTP attack at Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan, killing two militants.

Over the years, the TTP has carried out numerous attacks across Pakistan, especially targeting security installations and public places. Its activities have surged since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

However, critics argue that Pakistan’s frequent blaming of the TTP may be a convenient cover for internal political manoeuvres. “Every time there’s pressure from India or the West, a new TTP-linked attack seems to happen,” said a South Asian security analyst. “That coincidence is too regular to ignore.”

Delhi blast investigation widens

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police continued to probe Monday evening’s car explosion near the Red Fort Metro station. Investigators believe the attack may have been part of a larger terror plot. According to officials, CCTV footage showed the suspect’s car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appeared to be alone.

Data from mobile phones active in the area is being examined to identify possible accomplices. Investigators are also probing links to the recently busted Faridabad module, from which 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, pistols, and timers were recovered.

Delhi Police officials are working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams to determine whether the Delhi and Islamabad blasts share any operational similarities or timing coordination.