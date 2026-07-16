Iranian VP Farzaneh Ansari proposed three key initiatives at the BRICS standards meeting in Bengaluru. The proposals focus on standardisation for AI and cybersecurity, carbon reduction, and mutual recognition of trade certificates to boost cooperation.

Iranian Vice President and Head of the National Standards Organisation of Iran (INSO) Farzaneh Ansari on Thursday pushed three key initiatives aimed at boosting bloc-wide cooperation in emerging technologies, carbon reduction, and standardised trade protocols.

The Iranian Embassy in India reflected on the details of her address in the BRICS Heads of National Standards Bodies Meeting, being held over two days in Bengaluru, and stated that "it brings together the heads of the national standards bodies of BRICS member states to promote technical cooperation, develop common standards, strengthen quality infrastructure, facilitate trade, and review the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in standardization."

Furthermore, the Embassy stated that Ansari, speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, highlighted Iran's active participation and stated, "Today, the first meeting of the Heads of National Standards Bodies of the BRICS member states was held. The Islamic Republic of Iran delivered a comprehensive presentation on areas of mutual cooperation among BRICS members."

"During the meeting, Iran proposed three initiatives for inclusion in the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation among BRICS member states. These proposals were well received by the participants and will be considered for incorporation into the document," she added.

Iran's Three Key Proposals

Standardisation in Emerging Technologies

The Embassy further stated that Ansari noted that Iran's first proposal focused on standardisation in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data governance, saying, "These areas have become among the most important priorities for countries around the world, and the development of common standards can play a significant role in enhancing technological cooperation among BRICS members."

Carbon Reduction and Sustainability

She explained that Iran's second initiative concerned standardisation in carbon emission reduction, the green economy, and sustainability reporting, the Embassy noted. "It was proposed that this issue also be incorporated into the Memorandum of Understanding in order to further strengthen cooperation among BRICS members in the field of sustainable development," she stated.

Harmonised Trade and Mutual Recognition

Referring to Iran's third proposal, Ansari stated "The issue of conformity of goods and the mutual recognition of certificates issued by inspection and standardization bodies of BRICS member states was proposed with the aim of harmonizing procedures and facilitating trade among member countries."

"Ansari expressed hope that, with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and the support of all member states, a significant step would be taken toward expanding cooperation in standardization, enhancing quality infrastructure, and facilitating trade among BRICS countries," the Embassy quoted her as saying. (ANI)