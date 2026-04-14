Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran's Supreme Leader's representative, praised India for its support, kindness, and humanity. He highlighted the strong civilizational ties and good current relations between India and Iran, citing successful high-level talks.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, lauded India for its support. Ilahi, held a conversation with ANI on the sidelines of Yad-E-Shohada Programme organised at Imambara Jawahar Ali Khan with the participation from the Shia Community. He said, "I'm very thankful to all my dear brothers and sisters in India. I am affected by their emotions, their feelings. And never, ever I was expecting such emotions, such feelings towards oppressed people, towards justice, towards humanity and dignity. Wherever you go in India, you will find the kindness from the people, honesty from the people, dignity from the people, and humanity and loyalty. I can say I cannot get such emotion and such virtues in any other nation. And I'm thankful to all of them," he said.

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Strong Civilizational Ties

Ilahi said that India and Iran have been bound by civilizational ties, and the relations are good even now. "Yes, the relationship between Iran and India is very, very good. And as you know, the relationship between Iran and India and also friendship between Iran and India, rooted to more than 5,000 years by civilization, cultural education and humanity, economy. At the moment also the relationship between Iran and India is very good, very strong," he said.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

Ilahi further said that India and Iranian leadership have had successful conversations. "As you know, the Prime Minister of India called the President of Iran sometimes, I don't know, three times or more, I don't know. And it was very successful conversation between both sides. And also the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India also. We had several successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran. And the relationship is very good, and we hope that it will be more strong and be expanded in different more fields also," he said.

Indian Vessel Navigates Strait

This diplomatic backdrop coincides with significant maritime movements, as the Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker Jag Vikram became the ninth Indian vessel to navigate the conflict-ridden Strait. Currently being escorted toward Indian shores, the vessel is scheduled to arrive at an Indian port on Tuesday, marking the first successful passage of an Indian ship through the strategic waterway following a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran. (ANI)