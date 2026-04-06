Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, stated that Iran's current priority is defending itself against aggression from the US and Zionist regime, a conflict ongoing for 38 days, and will only consider diplomacy if interests are secured.

Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran in India said on Monday that the priority for Iran is to defend the country against aggression and hostile actions by the enemy. Fathali, in a written interview to ANI was asked about Iran's current position on negotiations, or if talks were still ongoing, and who the key parties involved are at this stage. "Under the current circumstances, the priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran is to defend the country against aggression and hostile actions by the enemy. For 38 days, we have been defending ourselves against aggressors and will continue this path with strength. Our primary focus is on delivering an appropriate response to attacks by American and Zionist aggressors," he said.

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On Diplomacy and Negotiations

He then told ANI that when it can be determined that that Iranians' interests could be secured by diplomacy, Iran will take necessary steps. "At the same time, decisions regarding entering any form of negotiations are made within the framework of overarching policies and with the input of the highest decision-making bodies. Whenever it is determined that the interests of the Iranian people can be secured through diplomacy, the necessary steps will be taken," he said.

"It should also be emphasized that we have had a very negative experience with the flawed cycle of war, ceasefire, negotiations, and then renewed war. Our officials are prudently working to ensure that this experience is not repeated," he added.

Iran's Stance on BRICS

The Ambassador underlined the importance of BRICS as an important multilateral mechanism on the international stage and said that for Iran it represents an important platform for expanding cooperation with emerging economies and reinforcing approaches independent of traditional global structures.

He said, "For the Islamic Republic of Iran, BRICS represents an important platform for expanding cooperation with emerging economies and reinforcing approaches independent of traditional global structures. Iran has consistently sought to participate in BRICS meetings at a high level. However, Iran's clear priority at this stage is to encourage BRICS member states to adopt a responsible position regarding current developments and to condemn unlawful and criminal actions by the United States and the Zionist regime. Iran believes that BRICS can play an effective role in supporting the principles of international law, countering unilateralism, and helping to reduce tensions."

His remarks come amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region as the US-Israel and Iran conflict stands in its second month now, with hostilities across civilian, energy and military infrastructure in the region. (ANI)