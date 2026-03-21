Iran's IRGC claims it launched missile strikes on multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as air bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Israel's military confirmed detecting a wave of Iranian missiles.

IRGC Claims Widespread Missile Strikes

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it carried out strikes on multiple targets across Israel, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, Al Jazeera reported. In a statement carried by state media, the IRGC said it targeted cities including Tel Aviv, Acre and Haifa Bay, along with Kuwait's Ali al-Salem Air Base and Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Air Base located southeast of Riyadh, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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According to Press TV, Khorramshahr-4, Ghadr multi-warhead missiles were fired at 25 sites in Haifa, Tel Aviv in Israel, quoting the IRGC.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had detected another wave of Iranian missiles, adding that its air defence systems were working to intercept them, as per Al Jazeera.

Sirens are expected to go off in central Israel, Al Jazeera reported citing The Times of Israel.

Tensions Escalate on Israel-Lebanon Border

Earlier, at least 20 people were killed and 57 others injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Friday, Al Jazeera reported, citing the country's Disaster Risk Management Unit.

The latest fatalities have pushed the total death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 to 1,021, as per figures released by the National News Agency. The number of injured has climbed to 2,641, while over 134,600 people have been displaced and are currently sheltering in relief centres, as per Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah Claims Retaliatory Attacks

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a series of retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli positions. The group said it carried out a drone strike on Israeli troops in the north, using what it described as a "swarm" of unmanned aerial vehicles near the town of Maroun al-Ras, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Hezbollah also reported launching missiles toward Nahariya, stating that the strike was in line with an earlier evacuation warning issued by the group.

IDF Orders Evacuation of Southern Lebanon

Earlier, the Israeli military had urged residents across a large part of southern Lebanon to evacuate as its operations against Hezbollah intensified and casualties continued to rise, CNN reported.

The IDF has directed people living south of the Zahrani River to leave their homes. The river lies around 25 kilometres north of the Israel-Lebanon border, according to CNN.

As per CNN, the IDF said its forces were operating "with great force in the area" and reiterated its warning to civilians. "We reiterate our call for you to evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Zahrani river," the post read. (ANI)