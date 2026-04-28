Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visits Pakistan after meeting Russia's Putin, underscoring a deepening strategic alliance. The talks focused on regional flux, Middle East peace, and standing firm against international pressure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, marking his third visit to the country in the past 48 hours following high-level discussions with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in St Petersburg. The visit highlights the deepening strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow as the region navigates what Araghchi described as a "major flux."

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Deepening Strategic Partnership

In a statement shared via social media, Araghchi expressed satisfaction over his engagement with the Russian leadership, noting that he was pleased to consult with the Kremlin at the "highest level" during this critical period. The diplomat emphasised that "recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership," further noting that both nations remain committed to a unified front against international pressure.

Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux. Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/I1VyDSfxET — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 28, 2026

The Iranian foreign minister indicated that this partnership is poised for further growth, stating, "As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy."

Kremlin Pledges Support

During their meeting on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed that Moscow is prepared to do "everything in its power" to facilitate a rapid peace settlement in the Middle East, according to a report by TASS. Putin observed that the Iranian people are fighting "courageously and heroically" for their national sovereignty. The Russian leader expressed his aspiration for stability in the region, stating, "We hope that the Iranian people will get through this difficult period of trials and that peace will come," as cited by the Russian news agency.

The Kremlin meeting also touched upon sensitive high-level communications. Putin revealed he had received a message from Mojtaba Khamenei last week and requested Araghchi to return his regards. "Please convey my gratitude for this message and best wishes for his health and well-being," Putin said, while reaffirming Moscow's intent to uphold its strategic alliance with Tehran.

Araghchi reciprocated these sentiments, describing the bond as a "strategic partnership at the highest level" that remains resilient. According to TASS, the Iranian minister told Putin, "I am very pleased to meet you," while conveying "warmest greetings" from Tehran's leadership. He further asserted that Iran has withstood American pressure through national resilience and "will continue to stand firm."

Ongoing Diplomatic Consultations

These discussions follow a series of diplomatic engagements where Tehran and Moscow have maintained a consistent dialogue. "As you see, we have always held close consultations with Russia on a wide range of issues, particularly regional ones," Araghchi stated in remarks cited by TASS.

Araghchi also briefed the Russian leadership on his recent diplomatic tour, describing his consultations with Pakistan as "good" and declaring the trip "successful." He further highlighted the role of Oman, which he termed a "friendly country" with a constructive approach to the current conflict. The Iranian minister placed particular emphasis on the necessity of maritime cooperation regarding the Strait of Hormuz. "The safe passage of ships through the strait is an important global issue," Araghchi said, noting that close coordination with Oman is vital to protecting mutual interests.

As per Press TV, Araghchi's repeated visits to Islamabad underscore the momentum of the current peace process, positioning Pakistan as a significant peace broker in facilitating indirect exchanges between Tehran and Washington.