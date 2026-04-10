The Iranian Embassy in India has deactivated its donation accounts after receiving 'commendable' support from Indian citizens. The embassy thanked Indians for their solidarity and requested them to stop transferring funds to any of its accounts.

The Iranian Embassy in India on Friday deactivated the accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions in appreciation of the "commendable" support and solidarity of the Indian citizens. The Embassy further requested to refrain from transferring any funds to the accounts or to any other accounts presented as belonging to it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Iranian embassy in India said, " In appreciation of the commendable support and solidarity of the noble people of India, it is hereby informed that the Embassy accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions have now been deactivated." In appreciation of the commendable support and solidarity of the noble people of India, it is hereby informed that the Embassy accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions have now been deactivated. Accordingly, you are kindly requested to refrain from… pic.twitter.com/jzk4e6Dl24 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 10, 2026

It added, "Accordingly, you are kindly requested to refrain from transferring any funds to these accounts or to any other accounts presented as belonging to the Embassy."

Embassy Thanks Indians for 'Kindness and Humanity'

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in India March 22 thanked the "kindness" and "humanity" of Indians for donating money and jewellery to rebuild Iran. The Embassy said they will remember India's kindness forever.

"We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India," the embassy said.

"With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India," it further said.

A Heartfelt Donation from Kashmir

The embassy also noted the sacrifice of a woman who donated the momento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago.

"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you, Kashmir. Thank you, India."

Solidarity from Budgam

Locals in Budgam had donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mohsin Ali from Budgam said a stall has been set up at Masjid Imam Zaman with the sincere purpose of collecting donations.

"At Masjid Imam Zaman, we have set up a stall with the sincere purpose of collecting donations. Our mothers and sisters are contributing jewellery, copper, and cash so that we can support Iran in its current situation," Mohsin Ali said.

He said that since they cannot go to Iran to support, they can at least provide financial aid to support Iran and to serve humanity.(ANI)