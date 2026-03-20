Iran has urged West Asian nations to block the US from using military bases on their soil for aggression against Tehran, stating that countries hosting these bases would be considered accomplices and that these facilities are the 'root cause' of the crisis.

Iran on Thursday (local time) called on countries in West Asia to prevent the United States from using military bases in their own territories. These bases are the "root cause" of the current crisis and are being used for operations against Tehran, claimed Iran. The government has warned that such actions would amount to complicity in aggression.

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"Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emphasizes the Urgent Need for Regional Countries to Act to Prevent the Continued Use of Their Territory and Facilities by #America and the #ZionistRegime for Conducting Military Aggression Against Iran," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's X post read. تأکید سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه بر ضرورت اقدام عاجل کشورهای منطقه برای جلوگیری از تداوم استفاده #آمریکا و #رژیم_صهیونیستی از قلمرو و امکانات آنها جهت انجام تجاوز نظامی علیه ایران اسماعیل بقائی سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه، اظهارات مطرح‌شده از سوی وزیر امور خارجه #عربستان سعودی در نشست… pic.twitter.com/QkKmcWXlmm — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) March 19, 2026

Spokesperson Slams 'Unfair' Remarks, Blames US

Ismail Baghaei, the official spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, described the remarks made by the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia at the Arab-Islamic countries' summit as "unfair, one-sided, and contrary to the requirements of a responsible approach toward regional developments."

"No party can ignore the clear fact that the root cause of the current crisis in the region is the imposed war by America and the Zionist regime," Baghaei said, adding that these countries were using "military bases and facilities stationed in regional countries to plan, execute, and support their aggressive actions against Iran."

Warning of Complicity Under International Law

Reiterating Iran's position, Baghaei stressed that Tehran reserves the right to defend itself under international law. "According to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, including General Assembly resolutions 2625 and 3334, no country is permitted to place its territory and facilities at the disposal of third parties for military aggression against another country," he said.

The spokesperson also warned that countries hosting US military bases could face consequences if those facilities were used in attacks on Iran. "Parties providing assistance or participating in the military aggression by America and the Zionist regime against Iran are considered accomplices to the crimes committed," he said.

Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Cooperation

At the same time, he reaffirmed Iran's stated commitment to international law and regional cooperation. He said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly the principle of good neighborliness and respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all regional countries, expressing hope that regional countries, with a logical, responsible, and internationally compliant approach, will as soon as possible prevent the misuse of their territory and facilities by America and the Zionist regime for aggression against Iran, and will not allow the Zionist regime's ambitions to create division and discord among Islamic countries to be realized." (ANI)