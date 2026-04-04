Iran's military has issued a stark warning to the US and its allies, threatening devastating strikes on American/Israeli assets and infrastructure in nations hosting US bases, a direct response to President Trump's recent threats against Iran.

Iran Issues Stark Warning to US and Allies

The central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces has issued a stark warning to the United States and its regional partners following recent threats made by President Donald Trump, state broadcaster Press TV reported. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, released a statement early on Saturday threatening devastating strikes against American and Israeli assets. The warning specifically extended to the infrastructure of nations that continue to host US military bases, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

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Retaliation Promised for Trump's Threats

This military posturing is a direct response to President Trump's recent assertions that the US would continue targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure, including bridges, power plants, and energy facilities. According to Press TV, the Iranian military command has warned that any execution of these threats will be met with overwhelming force by the Islamic Republic's armed forces. "In response to the US President's inflammatory rhetoric and his repeated threats regarding the destruction of bridges, power plants, and Iran's electricity and energy infrastructure, we warn once again," the spokesperson asserted.

Targets to Include Economic and Energy Centers

The Iranian military further cautioned that its retaliatory operations would go beyond military assets. The spokesperson noted that the armed forces would target "more important and extensive sectors of their capital, as well as those of the host countries and allies of the US and the Zionist regime." As per the statement, these potential strikes would focus on fuel, energy, and economic centres, as well as power plants across the region and the occupied territories. Press TV reported that the promised response would be "more severe and crushing than ever before."

Ultimatum Issued to Nations Hosting US Bases

Addressing the regional nations that provide facilities for American forces, the Iranian command delivered a clear ultimatum. "The countries hosting US military bases in the region must force the Americans to withdraw from their territory if they do not wish to be harmed," the spokesperson stated.

Context of the Ongoing Conflict

The current conflict follows the launch of an unprovoked and illegal war by the US-Israeli coalition on 28 February. Press TV highlighted that the initial offensive targeted the country's top civilian and military leadership, resulting in the death of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The Iranian military command maintained that the withdrawal of foreign forces is now the only way for host nations to avoid being caught in the crossfire of the ongoing war, Press TV reported. (ANI)