A report submitted to the Lahore High Court reveals a public health crisis in Punjab, with nearly 500,000 stray dog bites recorded since January 2024. Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Faisalabad are the worst-hit districts.

Staggering Statistics Reveal Public Health Crisis

A staggering number of individuals across Punjab have been victims of stray dog bites between January 2024 and March 2026, according to a report from the provincial health and population department submitted to the Lahore High Court, Dawn reported.

The statistics reveal a persistent public health crisis, with 232,704 incidents recorded in 2024 and 243,299 cases in 2025. The surge has shown no signs of abating in the current year, as 38,586 dog bite cases were reported in the first three months of 2026 alone.

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According to Dawn, certain districts have emerged as major hotspots for these attacks. Dera Ghazi Khan topped the list with 34,293 cases, followed closely by Rahim Yar Khan at 33,122 and Faisalabad with 32,853. Other heavily affected areas include Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Rawalpindi, all reporting tens of thousands of incidents. In the provincial capital of Lahore, 18,514 people were bitten, while cities like Gujranwala, Kasur, and Mianwali also saw significant figures exceeding 19,000 cases each.

Health Department's Response and Vaccine Availability

Despite the high volume of injuries, the health department maintains that it is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that medical treatment and anti-rabies vaccinations (ARV) are administered to those affected. The provincial authorities have assured the court that there is a sufficient supply of vaccines available in health facilities and regional stores. Current data indicate that 17,079 ARV vials are held in provincial stock, while an additional 52,640 are distributed across various districts. Dawn noted that specific quotas have been established for different tiers of healthcare, with district hospitals required to maintain at least 100 vials, while tehsil hospitals and rural centres must keep 50 and 20 vials respectively.

Lahore High Court Intervenes Amidst Rising Cases

This comprehensive data was provided in response to a petition filed by the Young Doctors Association (YDA), which challenged the government's perceived inability to curb the rising number of stray dog attacks. Following the submission, Justice Khalid Ishaq adjourned the proceedings until May 4 to allow for further arguments based on the findings.

Court Mandates Enforcement of Birth Control Policy

In a related legal development, Dawn reported that the Lahore High Court has demanded written undertakings from the Punjab government, the Livestock Department, and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). These documents must guarantee the strict enforcement of the Punjab Animal (Dogs) Birth Control Policy 2021. The court's intervention followed reports of a controversial dog "killing" operation in the Johar Town area.

Barrister Maqsooma Zahra Bokhari informed the court that the use of firearms by officials during the culling had caused widespread "panic" and was an "act of terrorism," occurring despite previous verbal assurances from the government. Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom has directed the respondents to formalise their commitment to the birth control policy, with the next hearing scheduled for April 13.