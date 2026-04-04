Iran claims to have downed a US aircraft using a new defence system, challenging President Trump's assertions. Trump called the situation "war" but said it wouldn't impede talks. Meanwhile, the US rescued a pilot from a downed F-15E jet over Iran.

Iran Claims Downing of US Aircraft, Challenges Trump

The recent downing of an American military aircraft serves to expose the "false claims" made by President Donald Trump regarding the alleged destruction of Tehran's air defence capabilities, Al Jazeera reported, citing Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters. During a televised address, Zolfaghari challenged the American leader's assertions that the US had successfully dismantled the Islamic Republic's defensive network. He contended that the aircraft was intercepted and brought down using Iran's "new advanced defence system." Providing further details on the engagement, the spokesperson added that "an advanced hostile fighter jet was also targeted south of Qeshm Island, crashing into the waters between Qeshm and Hengam Islands."

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The Iranian military claims coincide with comments from US President Donald Trump, who has asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to a report by NBC News. Dismissing the notion that the event would impede negotiations, the President stated, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war." These remarks represent the leader's first public response to the loss of an American plane during the hostilities, occurring as combat actions and diplomatic initiatives proceed simultaneously. During the interview, Trump refused to elaborate on the particulars of the "search and rescue efforts," noting the delicate nature of the matter, and expressed dissatisfaction with how the press has reported on the "complex and active military operation."

Conflicting Reports on US Aircraft Losses

Iran Claims A-10 Downing

Amidst this diplomatic friction, Tehran has further intensified its reports of aerial victories. Iran asserted it downed an American A-10 aircraft, a ground-attack platform designed for close air support, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency, the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway," though the "claim could not be independently verified."

US Confirms F-15E Loss, Pilot Rescued

In a related development, American forces successfully retrieved a crew member from a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. The individual is reportedly alive, "in US custody and receiving medical treatment." However, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing" for the two-person team.

Corroborating the loss, CNN's analysis of images released by Iranian media verified that the wreckage matches an F-15, while The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which first reported Friday that the jet had been targeted. IRIB also shared a map circling the specific region where the hunt for the pilots has been conducted. While the exact crash site remains unconfirmed, geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province showed low-flying aircraft in a formation typical of air-to-air refuelling operations, marking the first time a US aircraft has been downed over Iran during the current conflict. US outlet Axios confirmed the rescue mission was underway, as Iranian media circulated photographs of debris, including a tail fin appearing to belong to the 494th Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath.

Diplomatic Fallout and Official Silence

Despite the evidence, the US military and White House have not officially commented on the pilots' status. These military losses and claims of defensive strength coincide with a significant diplomatic breakdown, as negotiations aimed at securing a truce have reportedly stalled after Tehran declined to participate in scheduled discussions, according to The Wall Street Journal. (ANI)