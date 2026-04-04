Former US NSA John Bolton criticises Trump's 'muddled' Iran strategy, warning undefined objectives will prolong the war. He advocates for regime change, urges support for internal opposition, and slams NATO for its reluctance to engage.

Bolton Slams Trump's 'Muddled' War Aims

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has raised concerns over the strategic clarity of US President Donald Trump's approach to the ongoing Iran conflict, warning that contradictions in messaging and undefined objectives could prolong the war. Speaking in an interview with ANI, Bolton said, "Well, I think Trump's remarks were contradictory and I think it's very hard to predict what would come because his objectives are unclear." He added that Trump's address to the nation failed to clarify whether the goal was regime change, dismantling Iran's nuclear program, or targeting its missile capabilities.

Highlighting earlier remarks by Trump, Bolton said the President had previously encouraged protests within Iran, stating, "He posted on social media, keep protesting, take control of your institutions, help is on its way." However, he noted that the strategy now appears "much more confused."

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He added, "I think Trump is still muddled in what his war aims are, which speaks to the general concern we have that Trump doesn't think strategically, doesn't think ahead, he doesn't prepare for contingencies, all of which is now fully apparent, unfortunately."

Patience and Long-Term Strategy Needed

On the duration of the conflict, Bolton cautioned against expecting a quick resolution. "I don't think people should put a deadline or a target date on these operations. I think you have to consider it as a strategic effort that's going to take time," he said, adding that the absence of ground troops places greater responsibility on internal opposition forces within Iran to carry out any "regime change."

Bolton emphasised the need for patience in achieving regime change, warning that setting a timeframe only emboldens adversaries. He quoted the Taliban's implicit message during the Afghanistan war, highlighting the importance of a long-term approach. He believes that targeting hidden manufacturing facilities for drones and other infrastructure is crucial to weakening Iran's capabilities. "I think they need help and coordination and assistance, which I don't think Trump has provided. I think anytime you give your adversary a timeframe, it simply gives them more reason to resist. In the war in Afghanistan, the Taliban used to say to the United States implicitly, "You have the watches, we have the time." And patience is required in a campaign like this if the objective is regime change. And I think that's necessary, and this could go on for quite some time because as more targets emerge, as we find hidden manufacturing facilities for drones, for example, those need to be taken out as well," he said.

Strait of Hormuz and Regional Stakes

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Referring to a recent social media post by Trump suggesting economic gains from reopening the Strait, Bolton said, "Well, I think it's Trump tweeting to try and keep markets calm and to say that he expects an answer from Iran."

Bolton argues that Trump's short attention span is driving his desire to maximise pressure on Iran, and that this approach is flawed. "His attention span is short, so he's looking for ways to try and maximise pressure on the regime to get them to give up their effective control over the Strait."

He further warned that any premature declaration of victory by the US while Iran maintains influence over the region would be "a strategic disaster." According to him, Gulf nations are urging Washington to decisively weaken Tehran's leadership to prevent long-term regional dominance. He said, " I think that for the US to declare victory, which I think Trump wants to do and leave, with the Strait still closed or with Iran in a dominant position over the Gulf Arabs, would be a strategic disaster for the United States, let alone the Gulf Arabs."

He added, "That's why you see press reports that the Saudis, the Emiratis, are urging Trump really finish the job and bring the regime in Tehran down. Because if they don't do that, then hegemony in the Gulf could rest with Iran."

Global Economic Concerns

Addressing global economic concerns, Bolton acknowledged that disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger wider repercussions. "Well, it's possible, and it's not like this was unexpected, at least not to the Pentagon," he said, adding that contingency planning had long been in place.

Internal Pentagon Dynamics

On internal developments within the US defence establishment, Bolton dismissed speculation that recent leadership changes indicate strategic failure. "No, there are no reasons were given for the general's removal, which looks totally unsupported to me," he said, attributing it instead to internal power struggles.

He said, "Its an internal Pentagon power struggle between Hegseth and the Secretary of the Army... it's one among many reasons why Hegseth never should have been named Secretary of Defence."

Israel's Stance on Iran

Bolton stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long advocated for regime change in Iran, viewing it as the only way to eliminate the threat to Middle East and global security. Netanyahu's strategy, according to Bolton, focuses on dismantling Iran's nuclear program, reinforcing deterrence, and weakening the Iranian regime through military pressure, economic sanctions, and internal dissent.

Israel considers Hezbollah in Lebanon an existential threat, and the recent fall of the Assad government in Syria has created an opportunity for Israel to address this issue. Bolton argues that Trump's approach lacks strategic thinking, and the US should prioritise regime change in Iran. He said, "I think Israel and Bibi Netanyahu in particular have been clear for three decades that they think regime change in Iran is the only way to remove this threat to peace and security in the Middle East and really around the world...I just think it's a reflection more of strategic thinking by the Israelis, no strategic thinking by Trump... I think the fall of the Assad government in Syria is conducive to this. It may be a question of whether Israel's taking on too much, but they regard Hezbollah as an existential threat just as they regard its masters in Tehran, the Ayatollahs, as an existential threat. I think they see them as connected and worth pursuing simultaneously."

'A Crisis for NATO': Bolton on European Response

Commenting on transatlantic tensions, Bolton slammed NATO's response to the Iran war, described the current situation as "a crisis for NATO," criticising both Trump's handling of alliances and European reluctance to engage. He stressed that Europe has significant stakes in the conflict due to energy dependence and security concerns. He urged European allies to think strategically and work with the US to address the threat posed by Iran's regime. He said, "I think it is a crisis for NATO...another self-inflicted wound by Trump who still doesn't understand how the alliances work. But I think the European allies have made a mistake here. They said, "Well, this is not our war." It is their war. The world's economy depends on a steady supply of oil and gas from the Gulf. Various European countries actually purchase quite a bit of oil; everybody is affected by changes in the global price of oil. Moreover, Europe has been the subject of many Iranian proxy terrorist attacks as have the US and Canada in North America. So they're threatened by the Iranian terrorist networks. So Europe has a lot at stake here. It really ought to ignore the fact that Trump didn't brief them...a mistake on Trump's part, and think strategically about how to hold NATO together and work with the US to deal effectively with the threat posed by the Ayatollahs' regime."

Concerns Over China-Russia Axis and Diplomatic Efforts

On the diplomatic front, Bolton expressed scepticism about mediation efforts, particularly those involving Pakistan, suggesting concerns that China and Russia may be behind Pakistan's efforts to mediate in the Iran conflict, aiming to undermine US influence in the Persian Gulf. Bolton notes that Iran is increasingly aligned with the Beijing-Moscow axis, with both China and Russia seeking to expand their presence in the region. Bolton said, "Iran clearly is an outrider of the Beijing-Moscow axis that's been forming and that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have both said is a partnership without limits. So I don't think we want that axis to strengthen their role inside Iran, which they could after the war is over.'

"China would be in a position to significantly increase oil purchases from Iran in exchange for massive investments in Iranian oil infrastructure, which they desperately need. It just to me one more reason why the regime in Tehran needs to be brought down," he added.

India's Stakes in the Conflict

Regarding India's stance advocating dialogue, Bolton has emphasised that India's interests are tied to the outcome of the Iran conflict, given its reliance on Persian Gulf oil and concerns about radical Islamist terrorism. "India obviously has a lot at stake here as well...I think until this regime in Tehran is gone, everybody who has any connection with oil in the Persian Gulf or worries about radical Islamist terrorism has to worry about this regime staying in power," Bolton said.

Bolton's Recommendations: Support Opposition, Open Strait

He recommends intensifying efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz and supporting the Iranian opposition to expedite the regime's collapse. "I would redouble efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz and I'd more than double efforts to help the opposition inside Iran," Bolton stated.

Bolton believes the Iranian regime has been weakened but not yet toppled, and that supporting the opposition could lead to its internal collapse, freeing the Iranian people from dictatorship. He said, "I would redouble efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz and I'd more than double efforts to help the opposition inside Iran. I do think the regime has been badly weakened." (ANI)