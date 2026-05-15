Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met EAM S Jaishankar, assuring that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commerce safety in the Strait of Hormuz. He also addressed the BRICS summit, speaking out against US 'bullying'.

Iran Assures Commerce Safety in Hormuz

Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he affirmed that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commerce safety. Araghchi clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. In a post on X, he said, "In fruitful engagement with my host External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on safety of commerce." https://x.com/araghchi/status/2055268065055764548?s=20

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Iran's Stand at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Araghchi said that Iran's resistance against US' bullying is familiar to all. He called on all member states who have encountered similar instances to step up. In a post on X, he said, "Told BRICS FMs summit: Iran's resistance against U.S. bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of same repugnant coercion. High time for us to jointly step up and work towards making clear that those practices belong in dustbin of history." https://x.com/araghchi/status/2055251702539039038?s=20

Araghchi, while delivering Iran's statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India, talked about ensuring that international institutions remain free from political manipulation. The Iranian government said in a post on X, "FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi delivers Iran's statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India. He highlighted the importance of breaking Western hegemony and ensuring that international institutions remain free from political manipulation." https://x.com/Iran_GOV/status/2054840207250207146?s=20

BRICS Ministers Back India's 2026 Chairship

Meanwhile, in the Chair's Statement and Outcome Document at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the Ministers expressed their full support to India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 under the theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", which reflects that cooperation among BRICS members can help address shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner. They reviewed the progress achieved within the BRICS cooperation framework and extended support to enhancing further BRICS cooperation on the thematic priorities of the Chairship, particularly on strengthening capacities, promoting innovation, ensuring sustainable development and resilience. (ANI)