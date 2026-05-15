Republican lawmakers John Moolenaar and Jim Banks introduced a bill to prevent China from accessing federally funded US research. The act aims to stop taxpayer money from funding collaborations with entities linked to China's military.

Two senior Republican lawmakers have introduced new legislation aimed at preventing China from gaining access to federally funded American research, warning that Beijing has systematically exploited US academic openness to strengthen its military and technological capabilities.

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New Bill Aims to Secure US Research

John Moolenaar, chairman of the United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, and Jim Banks unveiled the "Securing Innovation and Research from Adversaries Act". The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit the use of US federal research funding in collaborations involving entities or individuals linked to China's military, intelligence services, or blacklisted organisations.

The lawmakers argued that American taxpayer-funded research has become vulnerable to exploitation by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through academic partnerships, technology exchanges, and scientific cooperation programs. "The CCP should not get a single dime, directly or indirectly, of American research funding," Banks said while announcing the bill. Moolenaar added that recent steps taken by the administration and the Department of Defense to tighten research security should now be permanently codified into law.

Key Provisions of the Legislation

Under the proposed legislation, federally funded institutions, including universities, national laboratories, and private research organisations, would be barred from engaging in joint research projects, co-authoring studies, sharing data, or conducting personnel exchanges with entities placed on U.S. government restricted lists.

The bill specifically targets concerns surrounding China's military-civil fusion strategy, under which Beijing is accused of using civilian research and academic cooperation to advance military technologies. The Select Committee on China has repeatedly warned that the CCP exploits open academic environments in the United States to acquire sensitive technologies with potential military applications.

Lawmakers backing the bill say the legislation is designed to close loopholes that have allowed Chinese-linked institutions to benefit from American scientific innovation.

Waiver and Exemption Clauses

The measure also includes limited waiver provisions for collaborations deemed necessary for national security, scientific advancement, or public health purposes, though such exemptions would require transparency measures and congressional notification. (ANI)