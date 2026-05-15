Amidst the US-Israel war on Iran, a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi revealed deep divisions. India's Chair's Statement noted differing views on the crisis, with Iran expressing deep distrust of US calls for dialogue.

Amidst disagreements over the US-Israel war on Iran, India on Friday issued a Chair's Statement and Outcome Document after a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS nations, which includes rival countries of Iran and the United Arab Emirates. The statement issued by India said that members of the 11-country bloc expressed "their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives" on issues including sovereignty, maritime security and the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilian lives in West Asia.

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Divisions Over West Asia Crisis

According to the statement, discussions included calls for diplomacy, respect for sovereignty, protection of civilian lives, and the importance of maintaining secure maritime trade routes. "There were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region," it read. "Views articulated by them included the need for an early resolution of the current crisis, the value of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding international law, the importance of safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, and the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilian lives. The impact of recent developments on the global economic situation was stressed by many members, the statement said.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the BRICS member the United Arab Emirates.

Iran's Response to US Overtures

Iran today launched a scathing critique of Washington's diplomatic credibility, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserting that the United States remains the primary barrier to peace in West Asia. Araghchi claimed that after more than a month of failed military objectives, the US attempted to pivot toward dialogue, a move met with deep-seated skepticism in Tehran.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi following the meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers, the Iranian Foreign Minister laid bare the trust deficit defining the current geopolitical standoff. "Now, after 40 days of war, when the US became hopeless of achieving any goal in their aggression against Iran, they offered negotiation... We have no trust in Americans... This is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort. We have every reason not to trust Americans, while they have no reason not to trust us," he stated.

Position on Gaza and Palestinian Statehood

Meanwhile, the Chair's Statement and Outcome Document released by India also noted that Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. "The Ministers recalled that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They underlined, in this regard, the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority, and reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine. They called on the international community to support the Palestinian Authority in undergoing reforms to fulfil the Palestinians' legitimate aspirations for independence and statehood," the statement read.

However, the statement acknowledged that one unnamed member state held reservations regarding aspects of the Gaza section.

Commitment to BRICS Framework

The BRICS Ministers who met on May 14-15 in New Delhi exchanged views on major global and regional matters. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the framework of BRICS strategic partnership under the three pillars: political and security, economic and financial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges. They reaffirmed their commitment to the BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus.

"The Ministers expressed their appreciation to India for holding the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations and extended their full support to BRICS Chairship of India in 2026. They expressed their commitment to working together to ensure the success of the XVIII BRICS Summit. They looked forward to the next BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations meeting to be held on the margins of UNGA 81 and hosted by China as incoming 2027 BRICS Chair", the statement released today by India as the BRICS chair read. (ANI)