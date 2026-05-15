Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported detecting 7 Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters on Friday morning. The ROC Armed Forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected the presence of seven Chinese naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this… pic.twitter.com/ShmcAa9hti — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 15, 2026

Thursday's PLA Activity

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's MND detected three sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it noted that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8) and all three sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part of Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded," the post said.

3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/LBTzKpW5JV — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 14, 2026

The China-Taiwan Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy.

Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)