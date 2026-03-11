The Iranian Embassy in India thanked Indian officials and parties for signing the condolence book for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei after his death in a US-Israel strike. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed on behalf of the government.

The Iranian Embassy in India has expressed it appreciation of the gesture from several Indian officials and Political parties where they signed the condolence book placed at the Embassy after the death of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the US-Israel air strike. In a statement, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the great people of India, government officials, political parties, religious leaders, scholars, academics, and members of the media who visited the Embassy to sign the condolence book opened on the occasion of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, and expressed their sympathy with the people of Iran. Their valued presence and heartfelt expressions of solidarity are deeply appreciated."

India's Official Condolences

On March 5, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on behalf of the Government of India, expressing sympathy following the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The condolence book was opened by the Iranian mission to allow diplomats, officials and members of the public to pay respects after Khamenei was killed last week in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri conveyed India's message of sympathy to the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali.

Jaishankar on Escalating West Asia Conflict

Meanwhile on March 10, EAM Jaishankar told Parliament, that the conflict has continued to intensify and the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly. "We have noted that, in fact, the conflict has spread to other nations with mounting destruction and deaths. Normal life and economic activities in the entire region were visibly affected and, in some cases, have come to a halt. We, therefore, reiterated our call on March 3 for dialogue and diplomacy and spoke up for an early end to the conflict."

'Obvious stakes' for India

Jaishankar said that while any development that negatively impacts peace and security in the world is deeply troubling, this ongoing conflict is an issue of particular concern for India. "We are a neighbouring region and understandably, have obvious stakes in West Asia remain stable and peaceful. There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran too, there are a few thousand Indians who are there for study and employment. The region is key to our energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas," the minister said.

Wednesday marks day 12 of the West Asia Conflict with both sides hardening their position even as the fighting takes a toll on civilian lives and fuel supplies. (ANI)