Iran’s leadership has issued a sharp rebuke of former US President Donald Trump’s warning that the United States is “locked and loaded” to intervene if Iranian authorities kill peaceful demonstrators amid ongoing nationwide protests. Trump’s comments, posted on his Truth Social platform, came as mass demonstrations over economic hardship and rising prices escalated into violent clashes in multiple cities, resulting in several deaths.

In response, Iranian officials quickly rejected the warning and accused the US and its allies of interfering in domestic affairs. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, claimed on social media that Washington and Israel were “stoking the demonstrations” without offering concrete evidence and suggested that any US intervention would lead to “chaos in the entire region” and harm American interests.

"Any interventionist hand that attacks Iran's security under any pretext whatsoever will be exposed to a response," Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the supreme leader, wrote on X. “Iran's security is a red line.”

The Iranian government’s reaction reflects long-standing tensions between Tehran and Washington, which have been exacerbated by economic sanctions, regional conflicts, and mistrust. President Masoud Pezeshkian has attempted a more measured approach, acknowledging some protesters’ demands and calling for dialogue, while also warning against turning economic dissent into broader instability.

State media and officials framed the protests as attempts to “undermine national security”, and several hard-line voices within Iran have emphasised the need for internal resolution. Islamic Republic leaders called on foreign powers to refrain from meddling, asserting that external threats would only strengthen national resolve.

The clash of rhetoric comes as Iran faces its most significant protests in years, triggered by a collapsing currency and inflation-driven cost-of-living crisis. While Tehran continues to grapple with domestic unrest, its rejection of Trump’s comments highlights a broader geopolitical standoff with the United States, raising concerns about regional stability and the potential for further escalation.