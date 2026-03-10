HRFP held a condolence for human rights defender Joseph Francis, founder of CLAAS, calling his demise an immense loss. For 40 years, he fought for religious minorities against injustice, forced conversions, and blasphemy accusations in Pakistan.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) organised a Condolence Reference to express profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of renowned human rights defender Joseph Francis, a founding Director of CLAAS, Pakistan, according to an official press release. His demise is an immense loss to the human rights community, minority groups, and all those who strive for justice, equality, and the protection of fundamental freedoms in the country, the press release added.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Champion for the Marginalised

Joseph Francis was widely recognised for his unwavering commitment to defending the rights of marginalised and vulnerable communities, particularly religious minorities, over the last 40 years. Throughout his life, he stood firmly against injustice, discrimination, forced conversions, blasphemy victims, and violations of human dignity. His courageous advocacy, legal expertise, and steadfast dedication brought hope to countless individuals seeking justice and protection under the law.

A Pioneer in Human Rights

Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), said Joseph Francis, as a tireless champion for human rights, worked at national and international levels to highlight critical issues affecting minority communities in Pakistan. As the press release noted, he was the pioneer Pakistani minority Human Rights Defender (HRD), who started his organisation independently in 1992 for the specific cause, with the provision of legal aid assistance and settlements to beneficiaries.

Naveed Walter said HRFP, along with his team, has collaborated on several tasks. Walter said the community witnessed when Joseph Francis refused to accept the reserved seats for the National and Provincial assemblies and demanded a ticket for a general seat from the people's party. He also contested the election for president of Pakistan to raise why a minority person could not be president or prime minister of Pakistan.

Voice Beyond Borders

Social Activist Emmanuel Asad said Joseph Francis' voice has been heard beyond borders, drawing attention to the urgent need for legal reforms, accountability, and the safeguarding of constitutional rights. The press release stated that his contributions have left a lasting impact on the human rights and political movement and will continue to inspire future generations of activists and defenders.

'A Moment of Grief'

James Lal, Ejaz Ghauri, John Victor, Nadeem Walter and others said, "In this moment of grief, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, colleagues, and all those who were touched by his work and friendship. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time."

'His Legacy Will Live On'

HRFP highly acknowledges Joseph Francis' courageous and remarkable services and sacrifices in the pursuit of justice. His integrity, compassion, and fearless leadership set a powerful example for civil society organisations and human rights defenders across Pakistan.

Joseph Francis' legacy will live on in the ongoing struggle for human dignity, equality, and justice. May his soul rest in eternal peace, the press release added. (ANI)