EAM S Jaishankar congratulates Anita Orban as Hungary's new Deputy PM & Foreign Minister, aiming to boost India-Hungary ties and the India-EU partnership. Orban calls it a 'new chapter' for Hungary with Peter Magyar expected to be PM.

EAM Jaishankar Congratulates New Hungarian Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to Anita Orban on her appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Hungary. In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Anita Orban on her appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Hungary. Look forward to working together to strengthen India-Hungary relationship, and the India-EU strategic partnership." Congratulations to @_OrbanAnita on her appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Hungary. Look forward to working together to strengthen 🇮🇳🇭🇺 relationship, and the India-EU strategic partnership. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 15, 2026

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'A New Chapter for Hungary'

Orban called the election as a new chapter in Hungary. "A new chapter begins in Hungary today. The inaugural session of the new Parliament is underway. Representatives have taken their oath, followed by an address from President Tamas Sulyok. Soon, Parliament will elect a new Speaker, and later today, Peter Magyar is expected to be elected Prime Minister by open vote. Outside, on Kossuth Square, thousands are gathering, following every moment together. It is no coincidence that this day falls on Europe Day. The message is clear: Hungary's place is in Europe. Naturally, firmly, and without question. And with that comes responsibility. The real work begins today," she said in a post on X. A new chapter begins in Hungary today. The inaugural session of the new Parliament is underway. Representatives have taken their oath, followed by an address from President Tamás Sulyok. Soon, Parliament will elect a new Speaker, and later today, Péter Magyar is expected to be… — Anita Orban (@_OrbanAnita) May 9, 2026

India-Hungary Relations

India's relations with Hungary have been close and friendly, multifaceted and substantive. They have survived the vicissitudes of political and economic changes, particularly in Hungary and reorientation of its foreign policy in the post-cold war period. Hungarians are extremely grateful for India's role in the 1956 uprising in Hungary.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visited Hungary from 25-27 August 2019. During his visit, EAM held discussions with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues. The two Ministers signed a Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Hungary for the period 2019-22. The Hungarian side announced their decision to join the International Solar Alliance. Five main areas of film production, digitalization, water management, solar energy and pharmaceuticals were identified for strengthening cooperation. (ANI)