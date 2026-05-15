Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says India can play a greater role in de-escalating West Asia tensions. He stated Tehran sees no military solution and welcomes Indian mediation amid the ongoing US-Iran standoff in the Strait of Hormuz.

Highlighting New Delhi's growing influence as a global peacemaker, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday asserted that India can play a "greater role" in de-escalating the volatile situation in West Asia. Addressing a press conference in the national capital following a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers, Araghchi made it clear that Tehran sees no future in armed conflict. He stated that there is no military solution to the current crisis and that a "negotiated settlement" remains the only viable path forward. Underscoring Tehran's openness to Indian mediation, he remarked, "We will welcome any constructive role by India."

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Standoff in the Strait of Hormuz

This outreach comes as West Asia remains locked in a cold, precarious stalemate following the eruption of hostilities on February 28, which pitted the combined forces of the United States and Israel against Iran. Although a fragile ceasefire currently holds, the region is defined by a high-stakes maritime tug-of-war within the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This vital artery of global commerce has become the primary battleground of a shifting energy war.

In a bid to cripple Tehran's economic lifeline, the US has enforced a stringent naval blockade designed to choke off Iranian petroleum exports. In a retaliatory display of brinkmanship, Iran has imposed its own severe restrictions, partially shuttering the shipping lane to global traffic. Describing the current maritime status as "very complicated", Araghchi stated that Iran is prepared to assist the passage of vessels, provided they are not at war with Tehran and coordinate directly with the Iranian navy. The consequences of this dual stranglehold have rippled across the planet, triggering massive spikes in international fuel prices. This has left the global energy market in a state of sustained, volatile disruption as the standoff continues to reshape regional and global trade.

Trust Deficit with Washington

Against this backdrop, Araghchi noted that any potential dialogue with the United States is currently "suffering from trust". Expressing a blunt assessment of the deadlock, he said, "Iran has every reason not to trust the US, while Americans have every reason to trust us," adding that "contradictory messages" from Washington have fuelled Iranian scepticism.

Diplomacy and Deterrence

While Araghchi confirmed that Iran is attempting to maintain the truce to "give diplomacy a chance", he warned that the Islamic Republic is equally "prepared to go back to fighting" should negotiations collapse. While acknowledging that existing mediation efforts through other regional players are in "difficulty", the Foreign Minister's focus remained firmly on India's potential to bridge the gap. He further reiterated that Tehran "never wanted nuclear weapons", despite rising pressure from Washington.

Araghchi's comments follow recent statements from US President Donald Trump, who indicated that his "patience with Iran was running out" and demanded the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)