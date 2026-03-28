The UN nuclear watchdog said Friday it had been informed by Iran of a new strike in the area of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the third such incident in 10 days.

A strike hit near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant late Friday but caused no radiation leak or damage to the reactor, the UN atomic watchdog said, after Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency that the plant was operating normally and had suffered no technical or structural impact, the agency said on X.

The incident was the third in a series of reported strikes in Iran within the past 10 days, the IAEA said, as the war in the Middle East entered its second month.

The Israeli military said Friday it had struck a heavy water reactor and a uranium processing plant in central Iran, but did not mention Bushehr.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi urged "maximum military restraint".

Iranian state news agency Fars reported that a projectile hit the plant's grounds at 11:40 pm on Friday (2010 GMT), blaming the "American–Zionist enemy".

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the site, Fars added.

The Bushehr plant in southwestern Iran has the country's only operational nuclear power reactor and was first connected to the grid in 2011, according to the IAEA.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)