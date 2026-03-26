Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, former Israeli PM advisor Daniel Rubenstein states a political resolution is vital for success. He emphasizes Israel's unwavering stance against Iran's nuclear and missile programs, calling it an ongoing operation.

As the conflict in West Asia continues both sides appear to have hardened their positions on a possible peace deal. For both the US and Israel securing guarantees from Iran on its nuclear program and free transit through Strait of Hormuz are key objectives. Former advisor to the Israeli PM Daniel Rubenstein fells that a political resolution is a must for success.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI from Tel Aviv, Rubenstein, discussed the country's military objectives and its unwavering stance on Iran. With the conflict entering its fourth week, Israel is determined to address several key issues, chief among them the Iranian regime's nuclear and missile capabilities.

Military Objectives and Ongoing Threats

When asked if Israel had achieved its core military objectives, Daniel emphasised the ongoing nature of the operation. "Right now, the operation is ongoing. Iran fired a number of ballistic missiles at me this morning here in Tel Aviv," he said. The Iranian regime's actions, including its nuclear weapons program and support for hostile groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, continue to be significant threats. He made it clear that without a political resolution, the conflict could not be considered a success. "If the war were to end right now without any kind of political resolution to these problems, I would not consider it a success," he added.

Unyielding Stance on Iran's Nuclear Program

Rubenstein also addressed Israel's position regarding ongoing talks between the US and Iran. He firmly stated that Israel would not compromise on its security. "Israel's positions are pretty clear for the simple reason that the goal of this current Iranian regime is the destruction of Israel," he explained. He highlighted that Israel would not allow Iran to accumulate more ballistic missiles or enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels. "We're not going to sit and wait while the Iranian regime enriches uranium to weapons grade level," he said.

Regarding potential negotiations, Rubensteinl emphasised that Israel would not accept a deal that did not fully dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. He reiterated that Israel would not sit idly by while Iran continues to threaten the region. "Israel is not going to accept a situation in which the Iranian regime calls for the destruction of Israel and has a nuclear program that it is using for military purposes," he noted.

Geopolitical Landscape and Alliances

'Unprecedented' US-Israel Cooperation

Rubenstein also highlighted Israel's relationship with the United States, which he described as a rare moment of coordinated cooperation. "This is a level of cooperation between the United States and Israel that I've never seen in my lifetime," he stated.

Hope for Internal Change in Iran

On the broader geopolitical front, Rubenstein expressed hope that the Iranian people would eventually take control of their own future and demand a change in government. He concluded, "We're seeing Iran is actually very isolated right now, has no friends, and I hope it gets the message soon that it needs to change course."

With the military objectives still in progress and no clear end in sight, Israel remains resolute in its pursuit of security and stability in the region. (ANI)