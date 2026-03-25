North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has used the Iran war to justify its nuclear weapons program. State media reports he views the conflict as proof that a strong nuclear deterrent is essential for national security and sovereignty. Kim argues it shows nations without such capabilities are vulnerable to external intervention.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has used the ongoing Iran war to justify his country’s nuclear weapons programme, with state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reporting that the conflict underscores the importance of a strong deterrent.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to KCNA, Kim pointed to the unfolding situation in the Middle East as evidence that nations without nuclear capabilities remain vulnerable to external intervention. He described the current geopolitical climate as a lesson in why nuclear arms are essential for safeguarding sovereignty and national security.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying the “current world reality” demonstrates what guarantees a nation’s survival, reinforcing Pyongyang’s long-held stance on self-defence through nuclear strength.

The Iran war has been highlighted by North Korea as a cautionary example, particularly in the context of US involvement in the region. Through KCNA, Pyongyang has consistently framed such conflicts as proof that military power — especially nuclear deterrence — is necessary to prevent similar scenarios.

Also Read: No peace talks with Iran, goal is to stop nukes: Israel's UN Envoy

Analysts say the messaging reflects a broader strategy by North Korea to use global crises to legitimise its weapons programme. By invoking the Iran conflict, Kim appears to be strengthening internal and external justification for continued nuclear development.

KCNA reports suggest that North Korea views its nuclear arsenal not only as a defence mechanism but also as a stabilising force that can deter war and enable economic progress. The leadership has repeatedly stressed that its nuclear status is non-negotiable, ruling out denuclearisation in exchange for economic or diplomatic concessions.

The remarks also signal a hardening stance amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, with Pyongyang doubling down on its position that nuclear weapons are central to its national strategy.

The Iran war, while geographically distant, is thus shaping North Korea’s strategic narrative, offering fresh justification for its pursuit of nuclear capabilities and reinforcing its long-standing distrust of Western military actions.

Also Read: What Is The Nuclear Missile Pakistan Is Developing That The US Has Warned About?