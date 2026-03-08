Tensions have escalated between Iran and the US following the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in airstrikes. A senior Iranian official, Ali Larijani, has vowed retaliation, directly threatening US President Donald Trump.

The threat comes amid a rapidly escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. According to reports, Khamenei was killed during a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian leadership and military infrastructure, an event that has dramatically heightened tensions across the Middle East.

Larijani’s Stark Warning

Speaking in strong terms, Larijani said Iran would not forget or forgive the killing of its top leader. He warned that Trump would face consequences for the attack, framing the strike as a direct assault on Iran’s sovereignty and political leadership.

The Iranian official emphasized that Tehran sees the killing of Khamenei not merely as a military action but as an assassination of the country’s most powerful political and religious authority. In Iran’s political system, the Supreme Leader holds ultimate control over the military, judiciary, and key state institutions, making the loss of Khamenei a major blow to the nation’s leadership structure.

Larijani’s remarks signal Tehran’s intention to respond in some form, though he did not specify what actions Iran might take or when retaliation could occur. The warning nonetheless highlights the deep anger within Iran’s political establishment and the potential for further escalation in the already volatile region.

Trump Dismisses Iran’s Threats

US President Donald Trump responded dismissively to the Iranian warning, brushing aside Larijani’s comments and saying he was not concerned by the threats. According to reports, Trump said he “couldn’t care less” about the remarks, suggesting that Iran’s rhetoric would not influence US policy or military strategy.

Trump has maintained a hardline stance against Iran since the conflict intensified, repeatedly insisting that Tehran must accept “unconditional surrender.” He has also warned that Iran would face even stronger military action if it continues attacks on US forces or allies in the region.

Escalating Conflict in the Middle East

The warning from Iran comes as the broader conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States continues to escalate. Airstrikes and missile exchanges have been reported across multiple areas, raising fears of a wider regional war.

Iran has launched drone and missile attacks in response to the strikes on its territory, while Israel and US forces have continued targeting Iranian military facilities and strategic assets. The situation has triggered global concern about the possibility of prolonged conflict and its impact on international security and energy markets.

Global Implications

Analysts say the assassination of Khamenei and Iran’s vow of retaliation mark a dangerous turning point in Middle East geopolitics. The strong rhetoric from Iranian leaders suggests that Tehran may seek to respond in ways that extend beyond conventional military retaliation, potentially involving cyber operations or attacks through regional proxy groups.

For now, the situation remains highly volatile. As threats and counter-threats continue between Tehran and Washington, the world is watching closely to see whether diplomatic efforts can prevent the crisis from spiralling into a larger regional war.