Iran’s anti-Khamenei protests have escalated into violence, with a viral video showing a police officer shot dead, another officer stabbed, and a militant group claiming responsibility.

A chilling video emerged from Iran showing a law enforcement officer being chased in a car and shot dead amid nationwide anti-Khamenei protests, underscoring the growing intensity and violence of the unrest shaking the Islamic Republic.

The footage, widely circulated on social media and corroborated by multiple outlets, captures what appears to be a security official pursued and then fatally attacked as demonstrations against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continue to roil the country.

The protests, initially sparked by worsening economic distress -- including soaring inflation and a steep fall in the rial -- have spread from Tehran’s Grand Bazaar to cities and provinces nationwide, marking one of the most significant challenges to the regime in years. Rights groups report that the unrest has led to dozens of deaths and thousands of arrests, with at least 36 protesters killed and over 2,000 detained amid clashes with security forces.

Iranian authorities have responded with force, including tear gas, live ammunition, and heavy security deployments, drawing condemnation from international observers and fuelling further anger among demonstrators. Protesters have reportedly taken to chanting slogans like “Death to Khamenei” and calling for greater freedom and reform, while some videos show growing defiance against state control.

According to Mehr News Agency, unknown individuals opened fire on one of the personnel of the Law Enforcement Forces (Police) of Iranshahr County in the early hours of Wednesday.

The WANA news agency confirmed that the victim was identified as Mahmoud Haghighat, a member of the security forces in Iranshahr. The outlet reported that the terrorist group known as Jaish al-Adl has officially claimed responsibility for the assassination of a local security officer.

Meanwhile, another Iranian officer was killed in a stabbing during the unrest.

Fars news agency reported that Shahin Dehghan, a member of the police force in Malard county west of Tehran, “was martyred a few hours ago after being stabbed during efforts to control unrest".

Police said that efforts are on to identify the perpetrators.

Officials have also issued stern warnings, with the country’s top judge declaring “no leniency” for those perceived to be aiding unrest, and the regime framing the movement as influenced by foreign enemies.

The death of the officer, captured in the viral video, has intensified debate around the conflict’s direction and its human cost. Observers note that the violence isn’t confined to streets: clashes have spilled into hospitals and public spaces, and the economic crisis -- compounded by sanctions and political isolation -- shows little sign of abating.

The protests reveal deep societal fractures over governance, economic management, and individual freedoms in Iran. With both sides digging in and casualties rising, the unrest continues to pose a severe test to the regime’s authority and the country’s stability.

