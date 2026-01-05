Iran is once again witnessing major anti-government protests. The main reasons are a severe economic crisis and a rising cost of living. Meanwhile, questions are also being raised about whether Mossad is behind the unrest

After 2022, Iran is once again witnessing massive anti-government protests. The main reasons for the provocation are the economic crisis and rising living costs. Slogans were raised on the streets against Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. With several people killed in clashes between protesters and security officials, President Masoud Pezeshkian's government has called for unity. He also blamed Tehran's 'enemies' for the economic crisis. The protests continue despite the government's promise to implement economic reforms and take tough action against corruption. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also issued a strong warning that if enemies infiltrate and create riots, they will be dealt with. Are the hands of the US and Mossad behind the protests in Iran? Here are five things to know about the current protests in Iran.

Concerns about the cost of living

Iran is one of the most sanctioned countries in the world. As Iran faces numerous international restrictions, its foreign assets are frozen. Relying on imports also causes inflation to rise dramatically. The Iranian currency, the rial, has fallen by 56 percent in just six months. The currency's decline has led to inflation. Compared to last year, food prices have risen by an average of 72 percent. People are saying, 'If only the government could have reduced the prices of other goods instead of focusing only on fuel...' This year, the price of dairy products has increased six times and other goods more than ten times. On Sunday, shopkeepers in Tehran closed their businesses in protest of Iran's economic crisis. The protests then spread to 17 of Iran's 31 provinces. Students also participated in the protests. Security forces and protesters clashed several times. The protests turned violent in many places.

Government does not dismiss the protests

Iranian rulers did not react this time as they did when they suppressed the hijab protests in 2022. This time, they responded as if they were ready to listen to 'just demands.' To address the protesters' concerns, the government appointed a new governor for the central bank on Wednesday. The Ministry of Higher Education removed campus security managers from Tehran University and two other major universities. Local media reported that they were removed for failing to properly handle recent student protests. Speaking at a memorial service for Qasem Soleimani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander killed in a US drone strike five years ago, Pezeshkian emphasized his government's commitment to economic reforms and fighting corruption. 'We must all stand together to solve the people's problems and protect the rights of the oppressed and the backward,' he added.

The 2022 anti-hijab protests

In 2022, mass protests erupted across Iran following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was taken into custody for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. The protests began after a group of women tore off their own headscarves at Amini's funeral. The protests then spread to many parts of the country. Tens of thousands of people were arrested, and protesters were shot at. As the protests intensified, the morality police were withdrawn in December 2022 but were reinstated the following year. A 2024 investigation by United Nations representatives found that the government's actions against the protesters amounted to crimes against humanity. However, the Iranian government dismissed the report as biased. Nevertheless, it is assessed that the enforcement of dress code laws has since been relaxed.

Trump's intervention

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that he will intervene if it opens fire on protesters demonstrating against price hikes. Trump clarified in a Truth Social post that if peaceful protesters are shot, America will come to their rescue. Last year, during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, the US also launched attacks against Iran. It attacked Iran's nuclear facilities and killed senior military officials. The US also threatened to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities if they were rebuilt. Although that conflict ended temporarily, there are rumors that Israel is preparing for more attacks. Some US media reported last week that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed further attacks on Iran and targeting Hezbollah. Pezeshkian replied that Iran's response to any brutal attack would be severe.

Did Mossad infiltrate under the guise of protest?

The response from the Israeli spy agency Mossad, stating they are 'with the protesters,' has given rise to many speculations. A post in Persian on their X account said: 'Take to the streets together. The time is overdue. We are with you. Not just support from afar or with words, we are with you directly.' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has replied that the protest by traders is justified, but if enemies infiltrate and create riots, they will be dealt with. Khamenei, who said talks would be held to address the concerns of the strikers, also warned that strong action would be taken against the rioters. In recent days, Iranian rulers have been making harsh statements in anticipation of a possible US-Israeli attack on Iran.