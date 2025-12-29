Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of “total war” against the US, Israel and Europe, citing unprecedented pressures.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that his country is engaged in “total war” with the United States, Israel and Europe, describing the pressures facing Tehran as more complex than any past conflict, including the Iran‑Iraq War. His remarks, published by Iranian state media on December 28, 2025, underscore escalating tensions as nuclear talks remain stalled and regional hostilities intensify.

“In my opinion, we are at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe. They don’t want our country to remain stable. They want to bring our country to its knees,” Pezeshkian said.

He pointed to sanctions, military strikes and diplomatic isolation as elements of this confrontation, arguing that the combined pressure surpasses the challenges of the 1980s war with Iraq. The comments came ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump, a development expected to heighten regional stakes.

The declaration follows a direct conflict between Israel and Iran earlier in June 2025. That 12‑day clash began with Israeli strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites, which left more than 1,000 casualties in Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile barrages that killed 28 people in Israel.

The United States later joined the confrontation, conducting airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. Pezeshkian acknowledged Israel’s missile superiority during the fighting but insisted Iran’s military readiness has since improved to deliver decisive responses.

Iran’s ties with Hamas remain central to its regional strategy. Tehran continues to support the group as part of its broader “Axis of Resistance,” a network of allied movements across the Middle East.

Reports have suggested Iran’s growing influence within Hamas leadership circles, including speculation about Khalil al‑Hayya’s potential rise within the political bureau, though no formal confirmation has been made. Iranian media have also discussed possible relocation of Hamas leaders to sympathetic nations such as Tunisia.

The president’s statements highlight Tehran’s defiance amid fragile ceasefire efforts in Gaza and renewed coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has echoed similar warnings, rejecting calls for compromise and vowing “irreparable damage” to any aggressors.